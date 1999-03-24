Citichem India Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion is intended to convey management’s perspective on our financial condition and results of operations for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2024 and stub period ended June 30, 2024. One should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations in conjunction with our section titled ‘Financial Statements’ and the chapter titled ‘Financial Information’ on 147 of the Prospectus. This discussion contains forward-looking statements and reflects our current views with respect to future events and our financial performance and involves numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors‘ on page 28 of this Prospectus. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements and for further details regarding forward-looking statements, kindly refer the chapter titled ‘Forward- Looking Statements‘ on page 19 of this Prospectus. Unless otherwise stated, the financial informationof our Company used in this section has been derived from the Restated Financial Information. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year. Accordingly, unless otherwise stated, all references to a particular financial year are to the 12- month period ended March 31 of that year.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company was originally incorporated as ‘Citichem Alkalies (Bombay) Private Limited’ on March 18, 1992, under the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, by our promoter Mr. Arif Merchant and his family members. Thereafter, Our Company was converted into a public company pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholders at the EGM held on December 12, 2016, and consequently the word private was deleted and the name was changed to ‘Citichem Alkalies (Bombay) Limited’ vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated January 15, 2017 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently the name of the company was changed from Citichem Alkalies (Bombay) Limited to Citichem India Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholders at the EOGM held on 24/3/1999 and vide certificate of incorporation dated December 17, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The CIN of the Company is U24100MH1992PLC065975. For details of the changes in our name and registered office, please refer to the chapter titled ‘History and Certain Corporate Matters‘ beginning on page 125 of this Prospectus.

We are mainly engaged in the buying, procuring, and supplying, of organic and inorganic chemicals, bulk drugs, and, food chemicals to pharmaceutical industry. The traded speciality chemicals and intermediates have a wide application in aluminium, steel, textiles, paper, dairy, paints, dyes & intermediates, soap making, pharma, food and adhesive Industry. Our Company also supplies food preventives and chemicals under its own brand name which is thereafter converted into sales in their own books by the distribution team who ensures safe delivery of bulk supply. The said works are primarily sourced through our leased Registered Office located at 7, Floor 1, Plot No 96, Dhram Jyoti, Kazi Sayed Street, Khand Bazar, Masjid Station, Mandvi, Mumbai - 400003, Maharashtra, India.

With the combined experience of our Promoters for over 25 years with their expertise in sourcing, negotiating, procuring, and supplying of organic, and inorganic chemicals to the pharmaceutical industry, and with the existing long-standing clientele, our Company aims to further expand, and diversify their procurement sources and achieve growth by multiplying the supply chain of the chemicals to the said industry. Our Promoters have a clear vision about the strong growth prospects with a view of the expanding their market size in India year on year basis.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST FINANCIAL YEAR AND STUB PERIOD

As per mutual discussion between the Board of the Company and Lead Manager, in the opinion of the Board of the Company there have not arisen any circumstances since the date of the last financial statements as disclosed in this Prospectus and which materially and adversely affect or is likely to affect within the next twelve months except as follows:

The shareholders of the Company have, pursuant to Section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act 2013, by a special resolution passed in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday 24th April, 2024 authorized the proposed Initial Public Offering;

Tripartite agreement dated June 1, 2024, amongst our Company, NSDL and the Registrar to the Offer;

Our Company has constituted an Audit Committee, Stakeholder’s Relationship Committee, Nomination and

Remuneration Committee vide a resolution passed at its board meeting held on Thursday 16th February 2023, in accordance with and as per the applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013;

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled ‘Risk Factor‘ beginning on page 28 of this Prospectus. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

Changes, if any, in the regulations / regulatory framework / economic policies in India and / or in foreign countries, which affect national & international finance.

Government support and spending on Chemical industry;

Company’s ability to adopt the changing technology in industry;

Impact of COVID-19;

Cost and availability of raw materials;

Company’s results of operations and financial performance;

Performance of Company’s competitors;

Significant developments in India’s economic and fiscal policies;

Failure to adapt to the changing needs of industry and in particular chemical industry may adversely affect our business and financial condition;

Volatility in the Indian and global capital market;

Fluctuation in other operating cost;

The occurrence of natural disasters or calamities;

DISCUSSION ON RESULT OF OPERATION

The following discussion on results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Restated Financial Statements for the stub period ended on June 30, 2024 & financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022.

OVERVIEW OF REVENUE & EXPENDITURE

(Amount in Rs. Lakhs)

2024-25 (Upto 30/06/2024) 2023-24 2022-23 2021-22 Particulars Amount % of Total Income Amount % of Total Income Amount % of Total Income Amount % of Total Income I. Revenue from operations: 109.75 73.62 1960.58 100.00 2094.07 100.00 8521.64 99.93 II. Other income: 39.32 26.38 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 6.37 0.07 III. Total Income (I + II) 149.07 100.00 1960.58 100.00 2094.07 100.00 8528.00 100.00 IV. Expenses: Cost of material consumed 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Purchases of Stock-in- Trade 128.84 86.43 881.81 44.98 2250.48 107.47 9033.24 105.92 Changes in inventories of finished goods, work- in-progress and Stock- in-Trade -24.53 -16.45 728.57 37.16 -344.40 -16.45 -668.56 -7.84 Employee benefit expense 7.28 4.88 81.40 4.15 63.44 3.03 52.59 0.62 Finance Costs 0.08 0.05 13.10 0.67 6.36 0.30 10.30 0.12 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 0.41 0.27 1.63 0.08 1.17 0.06 2.21 0.03 Other Expenses 9.09 6.10 89.51 4.57 66.16 3.16 66.03 0.77 Total Expenses (IV) 121.16 81.28 1796.01 91.61 2043.21 97.57 8495.80 99.62 V. Profit before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax 27.90 18.72 164.56 8.39 50.87 2.43 32.20 0.38 VI. Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 VII. Profit before extraordinary items and tax 27.90 18.72 164.56 8.39 50.87 2.43 32.20 0.38 VIII. Extraordinary Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 IX. Profit before tax 27.90 18.72 164.56 8.39 50.87 2.43 32.20 0.38 X. Tax Expense: (1) Current Tax 7.78 5.22 52.49 2.68 14.50 0.69 8.53 0.10 (2) Deferred Tax 0.17 0.11 0.24 0.01 0.11 0.01 -0.26 0.00 (2) Tax Adjustment of Earlier Years 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 XI. Profit(Loss) from the period from continuing operations 19.95 13.38 111.83 5.70 36.26 1.73 23.94 0.28 XII. Profit/(Loss) from discontinuing operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 XIII. Tax expense of discontinuing operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 XIV. Profit/(Loss) from discontinuing operations after tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 XV. Profit/(Loss) for the period 19.95 13.38 111.83 5.70 36.26 1.73 23.94 0.28 XVI. Earning Per Equity Share: (1) Basic 0.40 2.24 0.81 2.15 (2) Diluted 0.40 2.24 0.81 2.15

Our Significant Accounting Policies

Overview of Revenue & Expenditure

Our revenue and expenses are reported in the following manner:

Revenues

Revenue of operations

Our Revenue from operations is revenue generated from trading of chemical goods. Our revenue from operations accounted for 73.62%, as percentage of our total income during the stub period of three-months ended June 30, 2024, 100% as a percentage of our total income for Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024, 100% as a percentage of our total income for Financial Year ended on March 31, 2023 and 99.93% as a percentage of our total income for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2022.

Other Income

Our other income was Rs. 39.32 lakhs which amounted to 26.38% as a percentage of our total income for the stub period of three-months ended June 30, 2024 and for Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2023 were Nil. Whereas our other income was Rs. 6.37 lakhs which amounted to 0.07% as a percentage of our total income for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2022.

Summary of our revenues is as follows:

(Amount in Rs. Lakh)

Particulars For the month ended June 30, 2024 For the period ended on March 31, 2024 2023 2022 Income Revenue from operations 109.75 1960.58 2094.07 8521.64 As a % of total Income 73.62% 100.00% 100.00% 99.93% Other Income 39.32 - - 6.37 As a % of Total Income 26.38% - - 0.07% Total Revenue 149.07 1960.58 2094.07 8528.00

Expenditure

Our total expenditure primarily consists of employee benefit expenses, purchase of stock in trade, and other expenses.

Purchase of Stock in Trade

The expenditure incurred on purchase of stock in trade stood at Rs. 128.84 Lakhs for three-months ended June 30, 2024, which was 86.43% of our total income for three-months ended June 30, 2024, Rs. 881.81 lakhs which was 44.98% of our total income for financial year ended March 31st, 2024, Rs. 2250.48 lakhs which was 107.47% of our total income for financial year ended March 31st, 2023 and Rs. 9033.24 lakhs which was 105.92% of our total income for financial year ended March 31st, 2022. Our Stock in Trade includes Purchase of chemical goods for the purpose of trading.

Change in Inventories of Finished Goods, WIP and Traded Goods

The Change in Inventories of Finished Goods, WIP and Traded Goods, amounts to Rs. (24.53) lakhs, (16.45)% of our total income for the three-months ended June 30, 2024, Rs. 728.57 lakhs, 37.16% of our total income for the period ended on March 31, 2024, Rs. (334.40) lakhs, (16.45) % of our total income for the period ended on March 31, 2023 and Rs. (668.56) lakhs, (7.84) % of our total income for the period ended on March 31, 2022.

Employment Benefit Expenses

Expenditure incurred on Employee Benefit Expenses were Rs. 7.28 lakhs, 4.88% of our total income for the three-months ended June 30, 2024, Rs. 81.40 lakhs, 4.15% of our total income for the period ended on March 31, 2024, Rs. 63.44 lakhs, 3.03% of our total income for the period ended on March 31, 2023 and Rs. 52.59 lakhs, 0.62% of our total income for the period ended on March 31, 2022. It includes Salaries and allowances, remuneration to directors and staff welfare expenses.

Finance Costs

Finance Costs for the three-months ended June 30, 2024, amounted to Rs. 0.08 lakhs constituting to 0.05% of our total income for three-months ended June 30, 2024, for the year ended on March 31, 2024, amounted to Rs. 13.10 lakhs constituting to 0.67% of our total income for the year ended March 31, 2024, for the year ended on March 31, 2023, amounted to Rs. 6.36 lakhs constituting to 0.30% of our total income for the year ended March 31, 2023 and for the year ended on March 31, 2022, amounted to Rs. 10.30 lakhs constituting to 0.12% of our total income for the year ended March 31, 2022. Our finance costs include bank charges and their processing fees.

Depreciation and amortisation

Depreciation and amortisation claimed for the three-months ended June 30, 2024 amounted to Rs. 0.41 lakhs constituting to 0.27% of total income for the three-months ended June 30, 2024, for the year ended on 31st March 2024 amounted to Rs. 1.63 Lakhs constituting to 0.08% of the total income for the year ended on March 31, 2024, for the year ended on 31st March 2023 amounted to Rs. 1.17 Lakhs constituting to 0.06% of the total income for the year ended on March 31, 2023 and for the year ended on 31st March 2022 amounted to Rs. 2.21 Lakhs constituting to 0.03% of the total income for the year ended on March 31, 2022.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses for the three-months ended June 30, 2024, amounted to Rs. 9.09 lakhs constituting to 6.10% of our total income for the three-months ended June 30, 2024, for the year ended on March 31, 2024, amounted to Rs. 89.51 lakhs constituting to 4.75% of the total income for the year ended on March 31, 2024, for the year ended on March 31, 2023, amounted to Rs. 66.16 lakhs constituting to 3.16% of the total income for the year ended on March 31, 2023 and for the year ended on March 31, 2022, amounted to Rs. 66.03 lakhs constituting to 0.77% of the total income for the year ended on March 31, 2022. It mainly includes Roc fees, Audit Expense, Legal & Corporate Fee, and office expenses.

(Amount in Rs.Lakhs)

Particulars 2024-25 (Upto 30/06/2024) 2023-24 2022-23 2021-22 Expenditure Purchase of Stock in Trade 128.84 881.81 2250.48 9033.24 As a % of total Income 86.43 44.98 107.47 105.92 Changes in inventories of Finished Goods, WIP and Traded Goods -24.53 728.57 -344.40 -668.56 As a % of Total Income -16.45 728.57 37.16 -344.40 Employee Benefit Expenses 7.28 4.88 81.40 4.15 As a % of Total Income 4.88 81.40 4.15 63.44 Finance Cost 0.08 13.10 6.36 10.30 As % of Total Income 0.05 0.67 0.30 0.12 Depreciation and amortisation Expense 0.41 1.63 1.17 2.21 As a % of Total Income 0.27 0.08 0.06 0.03 Other Expenses 9.09 89.51 66.16 66.03 As a % of Total Income 6.10 4.57 3.16 0.77 Total Expenditure 121.16 1796.01 2043.21 8495.80 As a % of Total Income 81.28 91.61 97.57 99.62

FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024, COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31, 2023

Income

Total income has decreased by Rs. 133.49 lakhs and 6.37% from Rs. 2094.07 lakhs in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023, to Rs. 1960.58 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2024. Our company had consciously decided to concentrate on value added and high margin chemical products and move away from commodity chemicals which were low margin. This led to a reduction in overall revenues for our company.

Revenue from operations

Total revenue from operations has decreased by Rs. 133.49 Lakhs and 6.37% from Rs. 2094.07 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023, to Rs. 1960.58 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2024. Our company had consciously decided to concentrate on value added and high margin chemical products and move away from commodity chemicals which were low margin. This led to a reduction in overall revenues for our company.

Other income

There is no other income in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023 and in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2024.

Expenditure

Total Expenditure decreased by Rs. 247.19 Lakhs and 12.10%, from Rs. 2043.21 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023, to Rs. 1796.01 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Overall expenditure decreased mainly due to decrease in operations of the company.

Purchase of Stock in Trade

Purchase of Stock in trade decreased by 1368.67 Lakhs and 60.82% from 2250.48 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, to Rs. 881.81 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2024. Purchase of Stock in Trade was decreased due to decreased demand in goods.

Change in Inventories of Finished Goods, WIP and Traded Goods

The change in Inventories of Finished Goods, WIP and Traded Goods increased by Rs. 1072.97 Lakhs and 311.54%, from Rs. (344.40) lakhs for the fiscal year ended on 31st March 2023 to 728.57 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended on 31st March 2024.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee Benefit Expenses increased by Rs. 17.96 Lakhs and 28.31%, from 63.44 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, to Rs. 81.40 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Overall employee benefit cost was increased due to increase in general increment in salary & incentives to employees and directors of the company.

Finance Costs

Finance Costs in terms of value and percentage increased by Rs. 6.74 Lakhs and 105.85% from Rs. 6.36 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, to Rs. 13.10 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2024. Finance Costs was decreased mainly due to bank processing charges and processing fees.

Depreciation & Amortization Expenses

Depreciation in terms of value increased by Rs. 0.46 Lakh and in terms of percentage increased by 39.38% from 1.17 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 to Rs. 1.63 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Decrease in depreciation is due to decrease in assets of the company.

Other Expenses

Other Direct Expenses in terms of value and percentage increased by Rs. 23.35 Lakhs and 35.29% respectively from Rs. 66.16 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, to Rs. 89.51 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Profit before exceptional and Extraordinary Items and Tax

Profit / Loss before exceptional and Extraordinary Items and Tax has increased by Rs. 113.70 lakhs in terms of value and 223.51% in terms of percentage from profit of Rs. 50.87 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March31, 2023, to Profit of Rs. 164.56 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024. Profit before exceptional and Extraordinary Items and Tax was increased due to decrease in expenses of the Company and company’s strategy to concentrate on value added and high margin chemical products and move away from commodity chemicals which were low margin.

Profit before Tax

Profit / Loss before Tax has increased by Rs. 113.70 lakhs in terms of value and 223.51% in terms of percentage from profit of Rs. 50.87 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March31, 2023, to Profit of Rs. 164.56 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024. Profit before exceptional and Extraordinary Items and Tax was increased due to decrease in expenses of the Company and company’s strategy to concentrate on value added and high margin chemical products and move away from commodity chemicals which were low margin.

Tax Expenses

Current tax expense has increased by Rs. 37.99 lakhs and 262.07% from Rs. 14.50 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023 to Rs. 52.49 lakh for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2024. Whereas deferred tax has increased by 0.13 and 118.93% from Rs. 0.11 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023 to Rs. 0.24 lakh for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2024. Current tax expenses were increased due to increase in income of company.

Net Profit/ (loss) for the period

Profit / Loss for the period has increased in terms of value and percentage by Rs. 75.57 lakhs and 208.42% respectively from profit of Rs. 36.26 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, to profit of Rs. 111.83 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024. Profit for the year increased due to decrease in expenses of the Company.

FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023, COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31, 2022

Income

Total income has decreased by Rs. 6433.93 lakhs and 75.44% from Rs. 8528.00 lakhs in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022, to Rs. 2094.07 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023. Our company had consciously decided to concentrate on value added and high margin chemical products and move away from commodity chemicals which were low margin. This led to a drastic reduction in overall revenues for our company.

Revenue from operations

Total revenue from operations has decreased by Rs. 6427.57 Lakhs and 75.43% from Rs. 8521.64 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022, to Rs. 2094.07 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023. Our company had consciously decided to concentrate on value added and high margin chemical products and move away from commodity chemicals which were low margin. This led to a drastic reduction in overall revenues for our company.

Other income

Other income has decreased by Rs. 6.37 Lakhs and 100% from Rs. 6.37 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022 to nil for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023. The decrease in income was on account of change in currency rate.

Expenditure

Total Expenditure decreased by Rs. 6452.59 Lakhs and 75.95%, from Rs. 8495.80 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022, to Rs. 2043.21 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Overall expenditure decreased mainly due to COVID-19 and decrease in operations of the company.

Purchase of Stock in Trade

Purchase of Stock in trade decreased by 6782.76 Lakhs and 75.09% from 9033.24 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, to Rs. 2250.48 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023. Purchase of Stock in Trade was decreased due to decreased demand in goods.

Change in Inventories of Finished Goods, WIP and Traded Goods

The change in Inventories of Finished Goods, WIP and Traded Goods increased by Rs. 324.16 Lakhs and 48.49%, from (668.56) lakhs for the fiscal year ended on 31st March 2022 to (344.40) Lakhs for the fiscal year ended on 31st March 2023.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee Benefit Expenses increased by Rs. 10.85 Lakhs and 20.63%, from 52.59 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, to Rs. 63.44 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Overall employee benefit cost was increased due to increase in no. of employees and increase in general increment in salary & incentives to employees and directors of the company.

Finance Costs

Finance Costs in terms of value and percentage decreased by Rs. 3.95 Lakhs and 38.19% from Rs. 10.30 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, to Rs. 6.36 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023. Finance Costs was decreased mainly due to bank processing charges and processing fees.

Depreciation & Amortization Expenses

Depreciation in terms of value decreased by Rs. 1.04 Lakh and in terms of percentage decreased by 47.17% from 2.21 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to Rs. 1.17 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Decrease in depreciation is due to decrease in assets of the company.

Other Expenses

Other Direct Expenses in terms of value and percentage slightly increased by Rs. 0.13 Lakhs and 0.20% respectively from Rs. 66.03 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, to Rs. 66.16 Lakhs for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Profit before exceptional and Extraordinary Items and Tax

Profit / Loss before exceptional and Extraordinary Items and Tax has increased by 18.67 lakhs in terms of value and 57.96% in terms of percentage from profit of Rs. 32.20 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March31, 2022, to Profit of Rs. 50.87 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023. Profit before exceptional and Extraordinary Items and Tax was increased due to decrease in expenses of the Company.

Profit before Tax

Profit / Loss before Tax has increased by 18.67 in terms of value lakhs and 57.96% in terms of percentage from profit of Rs. 32.20 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March31, 2022, to Profit of Rs. 50.87 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023. Profit before Tax was increased due to decrease in expenses of the Company.

Tax Expenses

Current tax expense has increased by 5.97 lakhs and 70.03% from 8.53 for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022 to 14.50 lakh for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023. Whereas deferred tax has increased by 0.37 and 142.65% from (0.26) for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022 to 0.11 lakh for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023. Current tax expenses were increased due to increase in income of company.

Net Profit/ (loss) for the period

Profit / Loss for the period has increased in terms of value and percentage by 12.32 lakhs and 51.48% respectively from profit of Rs.23.94 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, to profit of Rs. 36.26 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023. Profit for the year increased due to decrease in expenses of the Company.

Key Financial Performance June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Trade Receivables days 9,951 569 596 199 Inventory days 13,202 850 857 180 Trade Payable days 20,425 1,349 1,378 368

There is an increase in the Trade Receivable days and the Tarde Payable days from 199 days to 569 days and from 368 days to 1349 days from March 31, 2021 to March 31, 2023 respectively due to increase in both the balances of creditors and debtors of the company resulting from non-payment on both accounts arising from surge in court cases as stated in the section ‘Outstanding Litigation and Material Developments’ beginning on page 190 of the Prospectus.

QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES

Unusual or infrequent events or transactions.

Except as described in this Prospectus, during the period under review there have been no events or transactions, which in our best judgement would consider unusual or infrequent on account of business activity, unusual items of income, change of accounting policies and discretionary reduction of expenses.

Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations.

Our business has been subject, and we expect it to continue to be subject, to significant economic changes arising from the trends identified above in ‘Significant Factors affecting our Results of Operations’ and the uncertainties described in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ beginning on page 28 of the Prospectus.

To our knowledge, except as we have described in the Prospectus, there are no known factors which we expect to bring about significant economic changesthat could materially affect or are likely to affect income from continuing operations.

Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales, revenue or income from continuing operations.

Except as mentioned above and other than as described in this Prospectus, particularly in the section titled ‘Risk Factors’ and this ‘Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Position and Results of Operations’ beginning on page 28 and 180 , respectively of this Prospectus, to our knowledge, there are no known trends or uncertainties that are expected to have a material adverse impact on our sales, revenues or income from continuing operations.

Future relationship between cost and income

Our Company’s future costs and revenues will be determined by demand/supply situation, government policies.

Increase in net sales or revenue and Introduction of new products or services or increased in sales prices.

Increases in revenue are by and large linked to increase in volume of business and inception of new varieties of products.

Status of any publicly announced new products or business segment.

Our Company has not announced any new product and segment, except otherwise disclosed in this Prospectus.

Competitive conditions

We face competition from existing and potential competitors which is common for any business. We have, over a period of time, developed certain competitors who have been discussed in section titled ‘Our Business’ beginning on page 104 of this Prospectus.