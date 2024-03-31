To the Members of Cityman Limited

Report on the Audit of the Annual Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Cityman Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013(“Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended,(“Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its loss, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

The Company has minimal operations and hence there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015,

as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with the management regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide the management with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government

of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a

statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”, and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position as at

31 March 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contractsfor which there

were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company.

1. The management of the Company has represented that as disclosed in note32 in the financial statements, to the best of their knowledge and belief, that the Company has not advanced or loaned or invested any funds (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2. The management of the Company has represented that, as disclosed in note32 in the financial statements, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than that as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, that the Company has not received any funds from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

3. Based on audit procedures that are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

iv. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31st March 2024, and therefore, compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

v. The company, in respect of financial years commencing from 1st April, 2023, has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16):

In our opinion, according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year and hence compliance with requirement of Section 197(16) does not arise.

For NSVM & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration number: 010072S

B Manohar Babu

Partner

Membership No: 221455 UDIN:24221455BKGAAC9481

Place: Bengaluru Date: May 30,2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of Cityman Limited ( the Company) for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full details including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not own any intangible assets, and hence the reporting under paragraph 3(i)(a)(B) is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), as disclosed under Property, Plant and Equipment in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible Assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no proceedings has been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder.

a) The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of readymade garments in India and contemplating in investments in the business areas Real Estate Development and Branded Readymade Garments and holds inventory in the form of Clothes and Land. Having regard to the nature of inventory, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory by way of site visits conducted and certification of extent of work completion by competent persons, at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not made any investments or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments, stood guarantee or provided security to any entity. Thus, the reporting under paragraph 3(iv) is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or has any amounts which are deemed to be deposits to which the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act rules framed thereunder and the directions issued by the RBI are applicable. Hence paragraph 3 (v) of CARO is not applicable to the company.

(vi) The Central government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act for any of the products/services of the Company. Thus paragraph 3(vi) of CARO is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Services tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations give to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Services tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, there are no dues of income tax, Goods and Service Tax, custom duty, and cess which have not been deposited of account of any dispute.

(viii) Based on our audit procedure and on the information and explanation given to us by the management, no transaction has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix)

(a) Based on our audit procedure and on the information and explanation given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of other borrowing to its lender.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Company is not declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or Financial Institution or other lenders.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief and based on the information and explanation given to us by the management, in our opinion, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company/ examination of the cash flow statement of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under Companies Act, 2013.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x)

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on audit procedure performed, no money was raised by the way of public issue/follow-on-offer (including debt instruments).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of fully or partly convertible debentures or equity shares during the year.

(xi)

(a) Based upon the audit procedure performed and information and explanation given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Based upon the audit procedure performed and information and explanation given by the management, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us or by other auditors of the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Co. and therefore paragraph 3(xii)(a),3(xii)(b), and 3(xii)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance Section 177 and Section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions and the details of related parties transactions entered into by the Company during the year have been disclosed in Note 28 of Financial Statement as required by the accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate Internal Audit system commensurate with the size of the business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) Based on the audit procedure performed, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) Based on the audit procedure performed, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined inthe regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) Based on the audit procedure performed, the Company or any of the companies in the group are not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs.35,27,640during the financial year and has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly paragraph 3(xviii) is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) As the Company does not meet the criteria specified in Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to spend any amount on activities related to corporate social responsibility for the year ended March 31, 2024. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) is not applicable.

For NSVM & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No: 010072S

B Manohar Babu

Partner

Membership No: 221455

UDIN:24221455BKGAAC9481 Place: Bengaluru Date: May 30, 2024.

Report on Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Annexure-B to the Independent auditors report of even date on the financial statements of Cityman Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Cityman Limited (“the Company”)as of March 31st ,2024 ,in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”)and the Standards on Auditing .issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed undersection143(10)of the CompaniesAct,2013,to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, with reference to the financial statements.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management over ride of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions ,or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has ,in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For N S V M & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.010072S

B Manohar Babu

Partner

Membership No: 221455 UDIN:24221455BKGAAC9481

Place: Bengaluru Date: May 30, 2024.