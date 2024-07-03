SectorRealty
Open₹27.49
Prev. Close₹27.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹27.49
Day's Low₹27.49
52 Week's High₹27.5
52 Week's Low₹14.41
Book Value₹-5.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.7
11.7
11.7
11.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.96
-17.6
-20.59
-20.3
Net Worth
-6.26
-5.9
-8.89
-8.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-82.32
63.25
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
100
77.07
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.12
-0.11
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.22
-0.32
-0.3
-0.29
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
0.2
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-82.32
63.25
Op profit growth
-32.85
7.73
3.57
-7.13
EBIT growth
-32.85
7.28
3.33
-7.04
Net profit growth
-32.85
7.28
3.12
-7.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Managing Director & CEO
Santhosh J Karimattom
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chettupuzhakaran Francis Joe
Executive Director
Julian Santhosh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Muhammed Salim K
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cityman Ltd
Summary
Cityman Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style of Cityman Clothings (India) Limited on 08th September 1992. The Company was promoted by Santhosh J Karimattoom, to take up the business of manufacturing and marketing of branded ready made garments. At present, Company is primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of readymade garments in India and further it is even engaged into the Real Estate business and carries on the activities such as development and construction of buildings, purchase and sale of land, brokerage consultancy, etc.The Company started business in year 1992. Earlier, it was into the business of manufacture and sale of readymade garments in India. Thereafter, it started marketing its products from Jan.93 with sourced / subcontracted products. Products of its own manufacture entered the market in Aug.93, with the commencement of commercial production under phase I in a leased premises at Indiranagar and Koramangala in Bangalore.The Company acquired a water front property in Cochin as a first step towards reactivating business during the year 2012 and commenced preliminary planning work related to the water front project at Cochin in 2014.
The Cityman Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cityman Ltd is ₹32.16 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Cityman Ltd is 0 and -5.01 as of 09 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cityman Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cityman Ltd is ₹14.41 and ₹27.5 as of 09 Dec ‘24
Cityman Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.67%, 3 Years at 62.55%, 1 Year at 71.92%, 6 Month at 9.35%, 3 Month at 27.45% and 1 Month at 19.31%.
