Cityman Ltd Share Price

27.49
(0.00%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.49
  • Day's High27.49
  • 52 Wk High27.5
  • Prev. Close27.49
  • Day's Low27.49
  • 52 Wk Low 14.41
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cityman Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

27.49

Prev. Close

27.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

27.49

Day's Low

27.49

52 Week's High

27.5

52 Week's Low

14.41

Book Value

-5.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cityman Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Cityman Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cityman Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 28.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cityman Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.7

11.7

11.7

11.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.96

-17.6

-20.59

-20.3

Net Worth

-6.26

-5.9

-8.89

-8.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-82.32

63.25

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

100

77.07

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.12

-0.11

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.22

-0.32

-0.3

-0.29

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0

0.2

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-82.32

63.25

Op profit growth

-32.85

7.73

3.57

-7.13

EBIT growth

-32.85

7.28

3.33

-7.04

Net profit growth

-32.85

7.28

3.12

-7.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Cityman Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cityman Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Santhosh J Karimattom

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chettupuzhakaran Francis Joe

Executive Director

Julian Santhosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Muhammed Salim K

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cityman Ltd

Summary

Cityman Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style of Cityman Clothings (India) Limited on 08th September 1992. The Company was promoted by Santhosh J Karimattoom, to take up the business of manufacturing and marketing of branded ready made garments. At present, Company is primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of readymade garments in India and further it is even engaged into the Real Estate business and carries on the activities such as development and construction of buildings, purchase and sale of land, brokerage consultancy, etc.The Company started business in year 1992. Earlier, it was into the business of manufacture and sale of readymade garments in India. Thereafter, it started marketing its products from Jan.93 with sourced / subcontracted products. Products of its own manufacture entered the market in Aug.93, with the commencement of commercial production under phase I in a leased premises at Indiranagar and Koramangala in Bangalore.The Company acquired a water front property in Cochin as a first step towards reactivating business during the year 2012 and commenced preliminary planning work related to the water front project at Cochin in 2014.
Company FAQs

What is the Cityman Ltd share price today?

The Cityman Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cityman Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cityman Ltd is ₹32.16 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cityman Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cityman Ltd is 0 and -5.01 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cityman Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cityman Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cityman Ltd is ₹14.41 and ₹27.5 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Cityman Ltd?

Cityman Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.67%, 3 Years at 62.55%, 1 Year at 71.92%, 6 Month at 9.35%, 3 Month at 27.45% and 1 Month at 19.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cityman Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cityman Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.81 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 28.18 %

