Summary

Cityman Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style of Cityman Clothings (India) Limited on 08th September 1992. The Company was promoted by Santhosh J Karimattoom, to take up the business of manufacturing and marketing of branded ready made garments. At present, Company is primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of readymade garments in India and further it is even engaged into the Real Estate business and carries on the activities such as development and construction of buildings, purchase and sale of land, brokerage consultancy, etc.The Company started business in year 1992. Earlier, it was into the business of manufacture and sale of readymade garments in India. Thereafter, it started marketing its products from Jan.93 with sourced / subcontracted products. Products of its own manufacture entered the market in Aug.93, with the commencement of commercial production under phase I in a leased premises at Indiranagar and Koramangala in Bangalore.The Company acquired a water front property in Cochin as a first step towards reactivating business during the year 2012 and commenced preliminary planning work related to the water front project at Cochin in 2014.

