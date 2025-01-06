Cityman Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

a. industry Structure and Developments:

The Company has just restarted its commercial operations after a long break. Therefore, a comparison of industry structure and developments at this stage will be premature and will not serve the desired purpose

b. Opportunities and Threat

The company is awaiting approvals and permissions in order to commence its project at Panangad, Kerala. Therefore an attempt is not made here to evaluate the opportunities and threats.

c. Segment wise Performance

The Company does not have multiple products/segments

d. Out look

The Board is positive on the future outlook of the company .

e. Risk and concern

The issue is not relevant due to the factors explained in the earlier paragraphs.

f. Internal control System and their adequacy

Company at present has internal control procedures, which is commensurate with the present requirements. Internal controls are being monitored, reviewed and upgraded on an ongoing basis.

g. Financial performance with respect to operational performance

The financial performance of the Company for the year 2022-23 is described in the Directors Report under the head Working Results.

h. Material developments in Human Resources/Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed

At present, the Company does not have a full fledged HR Department due to low level of activity and the minimal number of employees. The Board is keen to have a fully equipped HR Department, once the activity is started in a big way.

i. Key Financial Ratios:

Key Ratios FY 2022-23 FY 2021-22 Changes % Explanation, if required Debtors Turnover - - - - Inventory Turnover - - - Interest Coverage Ratio - - - - Current Ratio 70.97 295.12 315.85 The variance is on account of Land which has been sold during the FY 2022-23 & the repayment of Interest Free Loan from Director Debt Equity Ratio - - - Debt equity ratio is negative Operating Profit Margin (%) 31.44 - 31.44 The variance is on account of profit on sale of land Net Profit Margin (%) 26.69 - 26.69 - Return of Net worth NA NA NA The net worth is negative

j. Disclosure of Accounting Treatment

Not applicable because, company is in the preparation of financial statements, a treatment different from that prescribed in an Accounting Standard has not been followed