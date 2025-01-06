Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-82.32
63.25
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
100
77.07
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.12
-0.11
-0.13
As % of sales
0
0
16,054.05
3,191.64
Other costs
-0.11
-0.2
-0.18
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
25,062.17
3,846.1
Operating profit
-0.22
-0.32
-0.3
-0.29
OPM
0
0
-41,116.22
-7,014.81
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
2.44
Profit before tax
-0.22
-0.32
-0.3
-0.29
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.22
-0.32
-0.3
-0.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.22
-0.32
-0.3
-0.29
yoy growth (%)
-32.85
7.28
3.12
-7.85
NPM
0
0
-41,291.78
-7,075.79
