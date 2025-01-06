iifl-logo-icon 1
Cityman Ltd Balance Sheet

27.4
(-0.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.7

11.7

11.7

11.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.96

-17.6

-20.59

-20.3

Net Worth

-6.26

-5.9

-8.89

-8.6

Minority Interest

Debt

13.68

13.39

16.24

15.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.42

7.49

7.35

7.32

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.4

7.29

7.34

7.3

Inventories

7.34

7.33

7.3

7.26

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.17

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.21

-0.13

-0.13

Cash

0.01

0.2

0

0

Total Assets

7.42

7.49

7.34

7.3

