Cityman Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.7
11.7
11.7
11.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.96
-17.6
-20.59
-20.3
Net Worth
-6.26
-5.9
-8.89
-8.6
Minority Interest
Debt
13.68
13.39
16.24
15.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.42
7.49
7.35
7.32
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.4
7.29
7.34
7.3
Inventories
7.34
7.33
7.3
7.26
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.21
-0.13
-0.13
Cash
0.01
0.2
0
0
Total Assets
7.42
7.49
7.34
7.3
