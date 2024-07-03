iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cityman Ltd Company Summary

27.4
(-0.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Cityman Ltd Summary

Cityman Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style of Cityman Clothings (India) Limited on 08th September 1992. The Company was promoted by Santhosh J Karimattoom, to take up the business of manufacturing and marketing of branded ready made garments. At present, Company is primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of readymade garments in India and further it is even engaged into the Real Estate business and carries on the activities such as development and construction of buildings, purchase and sale of land, brokerage consultancy, etc.The Company started business in year 1992. Earlier, it was into the business of manufacture and sale of readymade garments in India. Thereafter, it started marketing its products from Jan.93 with sourced / subcontracted products. Products of its own manufacture entered the market in Aug.93, with the commencement of commercial production under phase I in a leased premises at Indiranagar and Koramangala in Bangalore.The Company acquired a water front property in Cochin as a first step towards reactivating business during the year 2012 and commenced preliminary planning work related to the water front project at Cochin in 2014.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.