|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 This is inform that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the members pf the company will be held on Monday, September 30,2024 at 1:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) facility /Other Audio Visual Means ( OAVM) Cut off Date / Record date : Monday,23rd September 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) Summary of Proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting ( AGM) (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report on E Voting at the Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on September 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
