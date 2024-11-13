iifl-logo-icon 1
Cityman Ltd Board Meeting

27.4
(-0.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Cityman CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202423 Oct 2024
CITYMAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 302024 Un Audited financial results of the company together with statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 has been considered and approved the board of directors at its meeting held today (13.11.2024) at 12.00 PM and concluded at 12.45 PM Copy of the un audited financial results , statement of assets and liabilities , cash flow statement for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 and the limited review report is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
CITYMAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13-08-2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 302024 Please find attached herewith the Standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202414 May 2024
CITYMAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with clause 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 we would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today (30.05.2024) which commenced at 9.30AM and concluded at 10.30AM considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
CITYMAN LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 13 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

