Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

CITYMAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 302024 Un Audited financial results of the company together with statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 has been considered and approved the board of directors at its meeting held today (13.11.2024) at 12.00 PM and concluded at 12.45 PM Copy of the un audited financial results , statement of assets and liabilities , cash flow statement for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 and the limited review report is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

CITYMAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13-08-2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 302024 Please find attached herewith the Standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 14 May 2024

CITYMAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with clause 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 we would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today (30.05.2024) which commenced at 9.30AM and concluded at 10.30AM considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024