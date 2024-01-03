Cityon Systems India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.13
17.13
17.13
17.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.42
2.5
2.59
2.65
Net Worth
19.55
19.63
19.72
19.78
Minority Interest
Debt
10.68
10.71
8.94
9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
30.23
30.34
28.66
28.78
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.68
5.68
5.68
5.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
24.41
24.44
22.93
23
Inventories
0.09
0.05
0.03
0.02
Inventory Days
1,013
Sundry Debtors
1.06
1.06
1.06
1.12
Debtor Days
56,728.36
Other Current Assets
24.07
24.14
24.7
24.81
Sundry Creditors
-0.72
-0.72
-2.78
-2.82
Creditor Days
1,42,833.92
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-0.13
Cash
0.12
0.21
0.05
0.09
Total Assets
30.21
30.33
28.66
28.77
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.