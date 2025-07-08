iifl-logo
Cityon Systems India Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Cityon Systems India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cityon Systems India Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:22 PM
Mar-2025Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.67%

Non-Promoter- 2.98%

Institutions: 2.97%

Non-Institutions: 60.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Cityon Systems India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.13

17.13

17.13

17.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.42

2.5

2.59

2.65

Net Worth

19.55

19.63

19.72

19.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.42

5.33

11.83

yoy growth (%)

-98.32

-91.95

-54.86

93.25

Raw materials

0

-0.4

-5.22

-11.6

As % of sales

50.96

93.63

97.78

98.11

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.13

-0.14

-0.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.23

-0.01

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.16

-1.08

3.52

-3.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.32

-91.95

-54.86

93.25

Op profit growth

-22.89

51.91

31.88

-36.02

EBIT growth

-42.35

1,221.04

-131.9

141.05

Net profit growth

-61.82

-1,392.39

-52.73

-12.34

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Cityon Systems India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cityon Systems India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mukesh Kumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Abhishek Tandon

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gaya Prasad Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anoop Srivastava

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kavita Awasthi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Radhika Jhunjhunwala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yugank Gadi

Registered Office

215 Delhi Chambers,

Delhi Gate,

New Delhi - 110002

Tel: 91-11-41563395/43667149

Website: http://www.cityonsystems.in

Email: info@cityonsystems.in

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Reports by Cityon Systems India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Cityon Systems India Ltd share price today?

The Cityon Systems India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Cityon Systems India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cityon Systems India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cityon Systems India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cityon Systems India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cityon Systems India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cityon Systems India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cityon Systems India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cityon Systems India Ltd?

Cityon Systems India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cityon Systems India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cityon Systems India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

