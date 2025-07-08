Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.13
17.13
17.13
17.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.42
2.5
2.59
2.65
Net Worth
19.55
19.63
19.72
19.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.42
5.33
11.83
yoy growth (%)
-98.32
-91.95
-54.86
93.25
Raw materials
0
-0.4
-5.22
-11.6
As % of sales
50.96
93.63
97.78
98.11
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.13
-0.14
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.23
-0.01
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.16
-1.08
3.52
-3.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.32
-91.95
-54.86
93.25
Op profit growth
-22.89
51.91
31.88
-36.02
EBIT growth
-42.35
1,221.04
-131.9
141.05
Net profit growth
-61.82
-1,392.39
-52.73
-12.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mukesh Kumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Abhishek Tandon
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gaya Prasad Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anoop Srivastava
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kavita Awasthi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Radhika Jhunjhunwala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yugank Gadi
215 Delhi Chambers,
Delhi Gate,
New Delhi - 110002
Tel: 91-11-41563395/43667149
Website: http://www.cityonsystems.in
Email: info@cityonsystems.in
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
