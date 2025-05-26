iifl-logo
Cityon Systems India Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 May 202517 May 2025
Cityon Systems (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended on March 31st 2025 & any other business with the permission of chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today on Monday, May 26, 2025 at its Registered Office, inter alia, has transacted the following businesses: ? Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results, cash flow statement, Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the half-year and year ended on March 31, 2025 pursuant to regulation 33. ? Considered and took note of the Auditors Report on financial results for the period ended on March 31, 2025. ? Approved the re-appointment of M/s. V. Agnihotri & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for five years commencing from the financial year 2025-26, subject to the approval of Shareholders; ? Approved the appointment of Ms. Radhika Jhunjhunwala as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/05/2025)
Board Meeting11 Feb 202511 Feb 2025
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF A COMPANY
Board Meeting8 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
Cityon Systems (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the halfyearly un-audited financial results for the period ended on 30.09.2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
In reference to the aforesaid subject, pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in duly convened Board Meeting held on Tuesday the 20th August, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company which concluded at 05:45 P.M, has considered and approved the following businesses: ? Approved the Boards Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024; ? Approved the appointment of PCS Mr. Vaibhav Agnihotri, Prop. of M/s. V. Agnihotri & Associates, as the Scrutinizer for voting in the ensuing Annual General Meeting;
Board Meeting31 Jul 202431 Jul 2024
APPROVAL OF RE-APPOINTMENT OF MR. MUKESH KUMAR AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY.

