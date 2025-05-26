Cityon Systems (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended on March 31st 2025 & any other business with the permission of chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today on Monday, May 26, 2025 at its Registered Office, inter alia, has transacted the following businesses: ? Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results, cash flow statement, Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the half-year and year ended on March 31, 2025 pursuant to regulation 33. ? Considered and took note of the Auditors Report on financial results for the period ended on March 31, 2025. ? Approved the re-appointment of M/s. V. Agnihotri & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for five years commencing from the financial year 2025-26, subject to the approval of Shareholders; ? Approved the appointment of Ms. Radhika Jhunjhunwala as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/05/2025)