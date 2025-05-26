|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 May 2025
|17 May 2025
|Cityon Systems (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended on March 31st 2025 & any other business with the permission of chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today on Monday, May 26, 2025 at its Registered Office, inter alia, has transacted the following businesses: ? Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results, cash flow statement, Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the half-year and year ended on March 31, 2025 pursuant to regulation 33. ? Considered and took note of the Auditors Report on financial results for the period ended on March 31, 2025. ? Approved the re-appointment of M/s. V. Agnihotri & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for five years commencing from the financial year 2025-26, subject to the approval of Shareholders; ? Approved the appointment of Ms. Radhika Jhunjhunwala as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2025
|11 Feb 2025
|APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF A COMPANY
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Cityon Systems (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the halfyearly un-audited financial results for the period ended on 30.09.2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|In reference to the aforesaid subject, pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in duly convened Board Meeting held on Tuesday the 20th August, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company which concluded at 05:45 P.M, has considered and approved the following businesses: ? Approved the Boards Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024; ? Approved the appointment of PCS Mr. Vaibhav Agnihotri, Prop. of M/s. V. Agnihotri & Associates, as the Scrutinizer for voting in the ensuing Annual General Meeting;
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|APPROVAL OF RE-APPOINTMENT OF MR. MUKESH KUMAR AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.