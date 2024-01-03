Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.42
5.33
11.83
yoy growth (%)
-98.32
-91.95
-54.86
93.25
Raw materials
0
-0.4
-5.22
-11.6
As % of sales
50.96
93.63
97.78
98.11
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.13
-0.14
-0.18
As % of sales
1,117.08
31.29
2.73
1.59
Other costs
-0.1
-0.12
-0.12
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,405.41
28.89
2.33
1.26
Operating profit
-0.17
-0.23
-0.15
-0.11
OPM
-2,473.45
-53.81
-2.84
-0.97
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-2.59
0
0
0
Other income
0.04
0
0.13
0.17
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.23
-0.01
0.05
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
0.25
0.17
35.1
-30.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.13
-0.23
-0.02
0.03
Exceptional items
0.04
0
0.04
0
Net profit
-0.08
-0.23
0.01
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-61.82
-1,392.39
-52.73
-12.34
NPM
-1,229.82
-54.05
0.33
0.32
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.