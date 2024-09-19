In reference to the aforesaid subject, pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in duly convened Board Meeting held on Tuesday the 20th August, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company which concluded at 05:45 P.M, has considered and approved the following businesses: ? Approved the Boards Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024; ? Approved the appointment of PCS Mr. Vaibhav Agnihotri, Prop. of M/s. V. Agnihotri & Associates, as the Scrutinizer for voting in the ensuing Annual General Meeting APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OUTCOME OF 20TH AGM OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024)