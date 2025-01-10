Clinitech Laboratory Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.68
1.5
1.5
0.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.87
0.88
0.35
0.72
Net Worth
3.55
2.38
1.85
1.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0.87
1.03
0.89
0.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.42
3.41
2.74
1.93
Fixed Assets
2.66
1.89
2.06
0.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
2.02
0.14
0.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.16
0.11
0.09
Networking Capital
0.81
-1.44
0.33
0.5
Inventories
0.28
0.14
0.16
0.09
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.6
0.49
0.36
0.56
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.12
0.55
0.76
0.66
Sundry Creditors
-0.35
-0.4
-0.52
-0.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.84
-2.22
-0.43
-0.35
Cash
0.7
0.78
0.1
0.32
Total Assets
4.41
3.41
2.74
1.92
