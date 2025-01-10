iifl-logo-icon 1
Clinitech Laboratory Ltd Balance Sheet

70
(2.19%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.68

1.5

1.5

0.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.87

0.88

0.35

0.72

Net Worth

3.55

2.38

1.85

1.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0.87

1.03

0.89

0.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.42

3.41

2.74

1.93

Fixed Assets

2.66

1.89

2.06

0.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.07

2.02

0.14

0.09

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.17

0.16

0.11

0.09

Networking Capital

0.81

-1.44

0.33

0.5

Inventories

0.28

0.14

0.16

0.09

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.6

0.49

0.36

0.56

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.12

0.55

0.76

0.66

Sundry Creditors

-0.35

-0.4

-0.52

-0.46

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.84

-2.22

-0.43

-0.35

Cash

0.7

0.78

0.1

0.32

Total Assets

4.41

3.41

2.74

1.92

