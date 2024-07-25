Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹70
Prev. Close₹78.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.32
Day's High₹78.85
Day's Low₹70
52 Week's High₹120.75
52 Week's Low₹63.05
Book Value₹40.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.43
P/E45.28
EPS1.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.68
1.5
1.5
0.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.87
0.88
0.35
0.72
Net Worth
3.55
2.38
1.85
1.39
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jagdish Umakant Nayak
Whole-time Director
Jyoti Jagdish Nayak
Non Executive Director
Ashutosh Jagdish Nayak
Independent Director
Balu Laxman Kumbharkar
Independent Director
Smita Arjun Patil
Independent Director
Ravikant Moreshwar Mhatre
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharat Kumar Bohra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Clinitech Laboratory Ltd
Summary
Clinitech Laboratory Limited was incorporated as Clinitech Laboratory Private Limited on March 19, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status of Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Clinitech Laboratory Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation upon conversion on August 25, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Clinitech Laboratory are a provider of diagnostic and healthcare tests and services through chain of 8 diagnostic centers in and around Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai. Their Promoters have 30+ years of experience in diagnostic business. Promoters inspirational leadership has led Clinitech to be recognised as one of the trusted pathology lab in the region. They conduct more than 3 Lakh tests per year in NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited labs equipped with modern technology and high-end equipment. The Company established a new Lab in Kalyan in 2012, NABL Accreditation at Airoli Centre in 2016, a new Lab at Thane in 2018. Besides these, the Company conduct more than 150 tests including Biochemistry, Immunology, Hematology, Molecular Biology tests, urine analysis, Serology, Microbiology and Histopathology tests. Clinical pathology is a medical specialty that focuses on the diagnosis of diseases and conditions through the analysis of bodily fluids and tissues. It includes various laboratory tests and techniques such as blood tests, urine analysis,
Read More
The Clinitech Laboratory Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Clinitech Laboratory Ltd is ₹16.43 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Clinitech Laboratory Ltd is 45.28 and 1.76 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Clinitech Laboratory Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Clinitech Laboratory Ltd is ₹63.05 and ₹120.75 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Clinitech Laboratory Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -40.37%, 3 Month at -0.83% and 1 Month at -1.50%.
