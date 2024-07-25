Summary

Clinitech Laboratory Limited was incorporated as Clinitech Laboratory Private Limited on March 19, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status of Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Clinitech Laboratory Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation upon conversion on August 25, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Clinitech Laboratory are a provider of diagnostic and healthcare tests and services through chain of 8 diagnostic centers in and around Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai. Their Promoters have 30+ years of experience in diagnostic business. Promoters inspirational leadership has led Clinitech to be recognised as one of the trusted pathology lab in the region. They conduct more than 3 Lakh tests per year in NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited labs equipped with modern technology and high-end equipment. The Company established a new Lab in Kalyan in 2012, NABL Accreditation at Airoli Centre in 2016, a new Lab at Thane in 2018. Besides these, the Company conduct more than 150 tests including Biochemistry, Immunology, Hematology, Molecular Biology tests, urine analysis, Serology, Microbiology and Histopathology tests. Clinical pathology is a medical specialty that focuses on the diagnosis of diseases and conditions through the analysis of bodily fluids and tissues. It includes various laboratory tests and techniques such as blood tests, urine analysis,

