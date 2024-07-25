iifl-logo-icon 1
Clinitech Laboratory Ltd Share Price

72
(-8.70%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open70
  Day's High78.85
  52 Wk High120.75
  Prev. Close78.86
  Day's Low70
  52 Wk Low 63.05
  Turnover (lac)4.32
  P/E45.28
  Face Value10
  Book Value40.88
  EPS1.59
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.43
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Clinitech Laboratory Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

70

Prev. Close

78.86

Turnover(Lac.)

4.32

Day's High

78.85

Day's Low

70

52 Week's High

120.75

52 Week's Low

63.05

Book Value

40.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.43

P/E

45.28

EPS

1.59

Divi. Yield

0

Clinitech Laboratory Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Clinitech Laboratory Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Clinitech Laboratory Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.31%

Institutions: 0.31%

Non-Institutions: 38.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Clinitech Laboratory Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.68

1.5

1.5

0.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.87

0.88

0.35

0.72

Net Worth

3.55

2.38

1.85

1.39

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Clinitech Laboratory Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Clinitech Laboratory Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jagdish Umakant Nayak

Whole-time Director

Jyoti Jagdish Nayak

Non Executive Director

Ashutosh Jagdish Nayak

Independent Director

Balu Laxman Kumbharkar

Independent Director

Smita Arjun Patil

Independent Director

Ravikant Moreshwar Mhatre

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bharat Kumar Bohra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Clinitech Laboratory Ltd

Summary

Clinitech Laboratory Limited was incorporated as Clinitech Laboratory Private Limited on March 19, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status of Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Clinitech Laboratory Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation upon conversion on August 25, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Clinitech Laboratory are a provider of diagnostic and healthcare tests and services through chain of 8 diagnostic centers in and around Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai. Their Promoters have 30+ years of experience in diagnostic business. Promoters inspirational leadership has led Clinitech to be recognised as one of the trusted pathology lab in the region. They conduct more than 3 Lakh tests per year in NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited labs equipped with modern technology and high-end equipment. The Company established a new Lab in Kalyan in 2012, NABL Accreditation at Airoli Centre in 2016, a new Lab at Thane in 2018. Besides these, the Company conduct more than 150 tests including Biochemistry, Immunology, Hematology, Molecular Biology tests, urine analysis, Serology, Microbiology and Histopathology tests. Clinical pathology is a medical specialty that focuses on the diagnosis of diseases and conditions through the analysis of bodily fluids and tissues. It includes various laboratory tests and techniques such as blood tests, urine analysis,
Company FAQs

What is the Clinitech Laboratory Ltd share price today?

The Clinitech Laboratory Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Clinitech Laboratory Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Clinitech Laboratory Ltd is ₹16.43 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Clinitech Laboratory Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Clinitech Laboratory Ltd is 45.28 and 1.76 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Clinitech Laboratory Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Clinitech Laboratory Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Clinitech Laboratory Ltd is ₹63.05 and ₹120.75 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Clinitech Laboratory Ltd?

Clinitech Laboratory Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -40.37%, 3 Month at -0.83% and 1 Month at -1.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Clinitech Laboratory Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Clinitech Laboratory Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.58 %
Institutions - 0.32 %
Public - 38.11 %

