Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.4
10.2
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.3
9.71
0.94
0.8
Net Worth
21.7
19.91
3.94
3.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.29
0.02
1.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.7
20.2
3.96
4.94
Fixed Assets
0.03
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.05
20.06
0.01
0.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.66
1.45
0.2
0.56
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.69
19.29
0.01
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.05
-0.03
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.63
-0.17
-0.12
Cash
2.62
0.13
0.12
0.55
Total Assets
21.7
20.2
0.13
0.98
