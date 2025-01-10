iifl-logo-icon 1
Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd Balance Sheet

32.74
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.4

10.2

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.3

9.71

0.94

0.8

Net Worth

21.7

19.91

3.94

3.8

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.29

0.02

1.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.7

20.2

3.96

4.94

Fixed Assets

0.03

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

19.05

20.06

0.01

0.43

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.66

1.45

0.2

0.56

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

18.69

19.29

0.01

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.05

-0.03

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.2

-0.63

-0.17

-0.12

Cash

2.62

0.13

0.12

0.55

Total Assets

21.7

20.2

0.13

0.98

