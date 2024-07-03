iifl-logo-icon 1
Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd Share Price

30.27
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:31:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.27
  • Day's High30.27
  • 52 Wk High34.15
  • Prev. Close29.68
  • Day's Low30.27
  • 52 Wk Low 6.32
  • Turnover (lac)43.61
  • P/E156.21
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.22
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)308.75
  • Div. Yield0
Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

30.27

Prev. Close

29.68

Turnover(Lac.)

43.61

Day's High

30.27

Day's Low

30.27

52 Week's High

34.15

52 Week's Low

6.32

Book Value

2.22

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

308.75

P/E

156.21

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.87%

Non-Promoter- 66.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.4

10.2

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.3

9.71

0.94

0.8

Net Worth

21.7

19.91

3.94

3.8

Minority Interest

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Motibhai J Rabari

Independent Director

Chandni Solanki

Independent Director

Udaybhai Arvindbhai Patel

Executive Director

Kalpesh Medhkar

Director

Subhash Nagam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepika Undhad

Director

Mukesh Jadhav

Additional Executive Director.

Sanjay Gangurde

Additional Director

Latesh Poojary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd

Summary

Colab Cloud Platforms Limited was erstwhile incorporated as JSG LeasingLimited on October27, 1989. The Company got the Certificate of CommencementofBusiness onMarch24,1984.The Company name was further changed from JSG LeasingLimited to Colab Cloud Platforms Limited on August 18, 2022. Colab Cloud is a tech-based company carrying business of Information Technology and related ancillary services. It deals in the business of computer hardware and software processing jobwork and trading of shares & securities.
Company FAQs

What is the Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd share price today?

The Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd is ₹308.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd is 156.21 and 13.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd is ₹6.32 and ₹34.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd?

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.68%, 3 Years at 96.70%, 1 Year at 346.32%, 6 Month at 89.41%, 3 Month at 147.54% and 1 Month at 80.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 66.12 %

