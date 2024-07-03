Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹30.27
Prev. Close₹29.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹43.61
Day's High₹30.27
Day's Low₹30.27
52 Week's High₹34.15
52 Week's Low₹6.32
Book Value₹2.22
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)308.75
P/E156.21
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.4
10.2
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.3
9.71
0.94
0.8
Net Worth
21.7
19.91
3.94
3.8
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Motibhai J Rabari
Independent Director
Chandni Solanki
Independent Director
Udaybhai Arvindbhai Patel
Executive Director
Kalpesh Medhkar
Director
Subhash Nagam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepika Undhad
Director
Mukesh Jadhav
Additional Executive Director.
Sanjay Gangurde
Additional Director
Latesh Poojary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd
Summary
Colab Cloud Platforms Limited was erstwhile incorporated as JSG LeasingLimited on October27, 1989. The Company got the Certificate of CommencementofBusiness onMarch24,1984.The Company name was further changed from JSG LeasingLimited to Colab Cloud Platforms Limited on August 18, 2022. Colab Cloud is a tech-based company carrying business of Information Technology and related ancillary services. It deals in the business of computer hardware and software processing jobwork and trading of shares & securities.
Read More
The Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd is ₹308.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd is 156.21 and 13.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd is ₹6.32 and ₹34.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.68%, 3 Years at 96.70%, 1 Year at 346.32%, 6 Month at 89.41%, 3 Month at 147.54% and 1 Month at 80.10%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.