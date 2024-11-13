Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 26th December 2024 have considered and approved Postal Ballot to obtain members approval for name change of the Company from Colab Cloud Platforms Limited to Colab Platforms Limited. Kindly refer to the enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for further details.

Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 7 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors (the Board) at their meeting held today i.e 07th December, 2024 discussed in detailed the terms and conditions for the execution of a Franchise agreement with Arvus Sports Private Limited, the board has discussed and approved the following terms as follows: i) The execution of a franchise agreement with Arvus Sports Private Limited (owner of franchise based T2O Cricket League named as the Big Cricket League (BCL/League) ) for secured the right to own, operate and manage a professional men cricket team franchise in BCL, named as Northern Challengers (Team). ii) The term of franchise agreement is 5(five) years as the team owner of Northern Challengers. furthered details as per attached We are also enclosing herewith copy of press release providing brief information for your kind perusal.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024. In compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations enclosed herewith Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024.

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

1. Board of Directors of the Company has duly considered and approved the proposed change of the Companys name from COLAB CLOUD PLATFORMS LIMITED to COLAB PLATFORMS LIMITED, contingent upon the approval of the Central Registration Centre (CRC), Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other relevant authority(ies), if any. This change is also subject to the approval of the members in a General Meeting and the subsequent amendment of the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company to reflect the name as approved by respective authorities. You are requested to take the above cited information on your records.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, attached herewith is a board meeting outcome for approval of notice and Directors report for the financial year ended as on 31st March, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. The Trading Window for dealing/trading in securities of the Company by Promoters Directors KMPs Designated Personnels and their immediate relatives is closed w. e. f. 01st July 2024 and will remain closed till the 48 hours after declaration of Unaudited Financial Results. Unaudited financial results along with limited review report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 is attached herewith.

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 26 Jun 2024

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Employee Stock Option Plan and related matters. The Trading Window for dealing/trading in securities of the Company by Directors KMPs Designated Employees and their immediate relatives is closed from immediate effect. Board of Directors at their meeting held on 01st July 2024 have considered and approved to grant upto 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) Employee Stock Options by initiating Employee Benefit Program to the Employees of the Company, including future group company(ies), associate company(ies) and subsidiary company(ies) through Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOP).

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

Appointment of Mr. Amardeep Singh (DIN: 02136503) as an Executive Director of the Company. Information required pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023, is enclosed as Annexure - 1

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Expansion/Diversification of existing business activities. Trading Window will be remain closed for all the Directors Key Managerial Personnels Designated Employees and their immediate relatives from 18th June 2024 and will remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of aforesaid Outcome of Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Outcome of meeting of board of director held on 17 June 2024 for resignation of Mr. Richard Desouza from the designation of Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended as on 31st March 2024. Audited financial results along with auditors report as on 31st March 2024 is attached herewith. Board of directors has considered and approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended as on 31st March 2024 along with auditors report thereon. Outcome of board meeting for declaration of audited financial results and appointment of secretarial auditor and internal auditor.

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 7 May 2024

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today to consider and approve the following business matters: 1. Resignation of Mr. Sanjay Gangurde as an Executive Director of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Puneet Singh Chandhok as a Managing Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Resignation and Appointment of Chief Financial Officer.

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Allotment of 5,10,00,000 (Five Crores Ten Lakhs) equity shares as fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each in the ratio of 1:1.

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 8 Jan 2024

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds appointment of consultant for the purpose of ESOP. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting originally scheduled for 16th January 2024 is now rescheduled to be held on Wednesday, 24th January 2024. Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company. 2. To Consider and approve Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company. 3. To consider and approve the proposal of sub-division/split of the equity shares of the Company. 4. To shift the Registered office of the company. 5. To approve Notice of Postal Ballot. The board of directors of the company at their meeting held on 24th January 2024 has considered and approved - 1. Employee Benefit Program through Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2. Raising of funds upto Rs. 49,90,00,000/- (Rupees Forty-Nine Crores Ninety Lakhs only) through Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company, 3. Sub-Division/Split of existing fully paid-up equity share of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each, 4. Issue of 5,10,00,000 (Five Crores Ten Lakh) Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, subject to necessary approvals as may be required. Memorandum of association of the company is altered due to increase in authorized share capital and stock split.

