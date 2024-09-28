|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, attached herewith is a board meeting outcome for approval of notice and Directors report for the financial year ended as on 31st March, 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Kindly find enclosed herewith Scrutinizer report & voting results of the company, Kindly take above cited information in your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
