The board of directors of the company at their meeting held on 24th January 2024 has considered and approved - Sub-Division/Split of existing fully paid-up equity share of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each, Record date for ascertaining eligibility of the shareholders for the sub division / split of shares has been fixed as Wednesday, 13th March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.02.2024)

Clubbing of record date for Sub-division/split and bonus issue of equity shares of the company. Accordingly record date is Tuesday, 19th March 2024. In continuation to our previous announcement regarding Record Date for Sub-division/Split of the Equity Shares of the Company, we hereby inform to the exchange that the Record date has been shifted to Tuesday, 19th March 2024 for sub-division/Split of the equity shares of the Company from 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Rs. 02/- (Rupees Two only) each (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.03.2024)

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, COLAB CLOUD PLATFORMS LTD has fixed Revised Record Date for the purpose of Sub Division and also for Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. RECORD DATE: 19.03.2024. PURPOSE: Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE: Rs. 2/-. Ex-Stock Split and Bonus basis from Date: 19/03/2024. Note: ISIN No. INE317W01014 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 19/03/2024. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.03.2024)

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Equity Shares of COLAB CLOUD PLATFORMS LTD (542866) will be INE317W01022. Remarks: Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-. The new ISIN number shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 19-03-2024. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.03.2024)