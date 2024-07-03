Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd Summary

Colab Cloud Platforms Limited was erstwhile incorporated as JSG LeasingLimited on October27, 1989. The Company got the Certificate of CommencementofBusiness onMarch24,1984.The Company name was further changed from JSG LeasingLimited to Colab Cloud Platforms Limited on August 18, 2022. Colab Cloud is a tech-based company carrying business of Information Technology and related ancillary services. It deals in the business of computer hardware and software processing jobwork and trading of shares & securities.