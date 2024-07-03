Colab Cloud Platforms Limited was erstwhile incorporated as JSG LeasingLimited on October27, 1989. The Company got the Certificate of CommencementofBusiness onMarch24,1984.The Company name was further changed from JSG LeasingLimited to Colab Cloud Platforms Limited on August 18, 2022. Colab Cloud is a tech-based company carrying business of Information Technology and related ancillary services. It deals in the business of computer hardware and software processing jobwork and trading of shares & securities.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.