iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd Bonus

36.12
(1.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Colab Cloud CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBonus DateRecord DateBonus Ratio
Bonus6 Mar 202419 Mar 202419 Mar 20241:1
1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No.20240305-61 dated March 05,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, COLAB CLOUD PLATFORMS LTD has fixed Revised Record Date for the purpose of Sub Division and also for Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE COLAB CLOUD PLATFORMS LTD (542866) RECORD DATE 19.03.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs. 2/- Ex-Stock Split and Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 19/03/2024 DR-741/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE317W01014 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 19/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.03.2024)

Colab Cloud: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.