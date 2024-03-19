1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No.20240305-61 dated March 05,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, COLAB CLOUD PLATFORMS LTD has fixed Revised Record Date for the purpose of Sub Division and also for Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE COLAB CLOUD PLATFORMS LTD (542866) RECORD DATE 19.03.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs. 2/- Ex-Stock Split and Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 19/03/2024 DR-741/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE317W01014 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 19/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.03.2024)