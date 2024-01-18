iifl-logo-icon 1
Comfort Fincap Ltd Dividend

9.83
(-1.70%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:20:00 AM

Comfort Fincap CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend2 Aug 202416 Aug 202417 Aug 20240.15Final
Recommended Final Dividend of Rs.0.10/- (Ten Paise Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 02/- (Rupees Two Only) each equivalent to 5% on paid-up equity share capital of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company;

