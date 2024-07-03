Summary

Comfort Fincap Limited was originally incorporated as Parasnath Textiles Limited on November 12, 1982 in West Bengal. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide certified dated December 15, 1982. Initially, the Company was formed with an object to carry on the business of manufacturers and dealers in textiles, investment /trading in shares & securities etc. It is registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Financial Company. Through an open offer, the Company was acquired by Luhruaka Sales & Services Limited (LSSL) (part of Comfort Group), a company incorporated on July 5, 2010 in the State of Maharashtra. Post acquisition of erstwhile Company i.e., PTL, the Companys name was changed from Parasnath Textiles Limited to Comfort Fincap Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 4, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.The Company is providing various financial solutions such as advancing loans against listed Shares & Securities and properties,corporate loans, personal loans, trade financing, bills discounting etc. The Company has positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local money lenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services.The Company offers margin funding, finance against shares & securities to meet fund requirements of various categories of borrowers that includes Retail & HNI, HNIs, HUFs and Corporate entitie

Read More