Comfort Fincap Ltd Share Price

10.05
(-3.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Comfort Fincap Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

10

Prev. Close

10.4

Turnover(Lac.)

3.69

Day's High

10.37

Day's Low

10

52 Week's High

14.15

52 Week's Low

7.6

Book Value

10.37

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.69

P/E

13

EPS

0.8

Divi. Yield

0

Comfort Fincap Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Comfort Fincap Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Comfort Fincap Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:39 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.37%

Non-Promoter- 42.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Comfort Fincap Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.13

39.01

34.32

29.89

Net Worth

54.98

49.86

45.17

40.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.66

1.78

-0.34

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13.9

14.66

12.42

11.13

5.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.9

14.66

12.42

11.13

5.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.07

0.08

0.01

0.02

Comfort Fincap Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Comfort Fincap Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

ANKUR ANIL AGRAWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

T D Lal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Milin Ramani

Non Independent Non Executive

Apeksha Kadam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Comfort Fincap Ltd

Summary

Comfort Fincap Limited was originally incorporated as Parasnath Textiles Limited on November 12, 1982 in West Bengal. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide certified dated December 15, 1982. Initially, the Company was formed with an object to carry on the business of manufacturers and dealers in textiles, investment /trading in shares & securities etc. It is registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Financial Company. Through an open offer, the Company was acquired by Luhruaka Sales & Services Limited (LSSL) (part of Comfort Group), a company incorporated on July 5, 2010 in the State of Maharashtra. Post acquisition of erstwhile Company i.e., PTL, the Companys name was changed from Parasnath Textiles Limited to Comfort Fincap Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 4, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.The Company is providing various financial solutions such as advancing loans against listed Shares & Securities and properties,corporate loans, personal loans, trade financing, bills discounting etc. The Company has positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local money lenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services.The Company offers margin funding, finance against shares & securities to meet fund requirements of various categories of borrowers that includes Retail & HNI, HNIs, HUFs and Corporate entitie
Company FAQs

What is the Comfort Fincap Ltd share price today?

The Comfort Fincap Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Comfort Fincap Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Comfort Fincap Ltd is ₹62.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Comfort Fincap Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Comfort Fincap Ltd is 13 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Comfort Fincap Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Comfort Fincap Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Comfort Fincap Ltd is ₹7.6 and ₹14.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Comfort Fincap Ltd?

Comfort Fincap Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.38%, 3 Years at 0.32%, 1 Year at -0.48%, 6 Month at 13.41%, 3 Month at -0.29% and 1 Month at -3.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Comfort Fincap Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Comfort Fincap Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.63 %

