SectorFinance
Open₹10
Prev. Close₹10.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.69
Day's High₹10.37
Day's Low₹10
52 Week's High₹14.15
52 Week's Low₹7.6
Book Value₹10.37
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.69
P/E13
EPS0.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.13
39.01
34.32
29.89
Net Worth
54.98
49.86
45.17
40.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.66
1.78
-0.34
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13.9
14.66
12.42
11.13
5.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.9
14.66
12.42
11.13
5.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.07
0.08
0.01
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
ANKUR ANIL AGRAWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
T D Lal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Milin Ramani
Non Independent Non Executive
Apeksha Kadam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Comfort Fincap Ltd
Summary
Comfort Fincap Limited was originally incorporated as Parasnath Textiles Limited on November 12, 1982 in West Bengal. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide certified dated December 15, 1982. Initially, the Company was formed with an object to carry on the business of manufacturers and dealers in textiles, investment /trading in shares & securities etc. It is registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Financial Company. Through an open offer, the Company was acquired by Luhruaka Sales & Services Limited (LSSL) (part of Comfort Group), a company incorporated on July 5, 2010 in the State of Maharashtra. Post acquisition of erstwhile Company i.e., PTL, the Companys name was changed from Parasnath Textiles Limited to Comfort Fincap Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 4, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.The Company is providing various financial solutions such as advancing loans against listed Shares & Securities and properties,corporate loans, personal loans, trade financing, bills discounting etc. The Company has positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local money lenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services.The Company offers margin funding, finance against shares & securities to meet fund requirements of various categories of borrowers that includes Retail & HNI, HNIs, HUFs and Corporate entitie
The Comfort Fincap Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Comfort Fincap Ltd is ₹62.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Comfort Fincap Ltd is 13 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Comfort Fincap Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Comfort Fincap Ltd is ₹7.6 and ₹14.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Comfort Fincap Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.38%, 3 Years at 0.32%, 1 Year at -0.48%, 6 Month at 13.41%, 3 Month at -0.29% and 1 Month at -3.53%.
