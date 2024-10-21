Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M.

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

COMFORT FINCAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; 2.take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Please note that as informed in our letter dated September 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from October 01 2024 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. i.e. up to October 23 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 21, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:45 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

COMFORT FINCAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. recommend Final Dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting; 3. consider and evaluate the proposal of raising of funds by way of further public offer rights issue American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds qualified institutions placement preferential issue or any other method and for determination of issue price or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to approvals of the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals as may be applicable 4. take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs.0.10/- (Ten Paise Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 02/- (Rupees Two Only) each equivalent to 5% on paid-up equity share capital of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuingAnnual General Meeting of the Company; Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

COMFORT FINCAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. take on record the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) including Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024 the Statement of Profit & Loss the Cash Flow Statement and notes thereon for the financial year ended March 31 2024 together with the Auditors Report and Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. take on record any other business as may be considered necessary with the permission of the Chair. Please note that as informed in our letter dated March 28 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from April 01 2024 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 i.e. up to April 27 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Thursday, April 25, 2024 have inter alia, approved the following matters: 1.Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for F.Y. ended March 31, 2024, with Auditors Report and Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and F.Y. ended March 31, 2024 2.Re-appointment of Mr. Milin Ramani (DIN: 07697636) as a Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board, for the second term of five (5) years. Please note that in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading and pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for trading in securities of the Company will open on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 7:00 P.M. and concluded at 8:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024)

