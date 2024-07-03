iifl-logo-icon 1
Comfort Fincap Ltd Quarterly Results

9.99
(-0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.13

3.96

3.54

3.17

3.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.13

3.96

3.54

3.17

3.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.06

0.04

0.01

0.01

Total Income

3.12

4.02

3.58

3.18

3.77

Total Expenditure

0.97

0.66

1.6

0.88

0.77

PBIDT

2.15

3.36

1.98

2.3

3

Interest

0.69

0.65

0.66

0.58

0.77

PBDT

1.47

2.71

1.32

1.72

2.23

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.37

0.44

0.41

0.34

0.41

Deferred Tax

0.04

0.32

0.16

0.08

0.17

Reported Profit After Tax

1.04

1.92

0.73

1.28

1.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.04

1.92

0.73

1.28

1.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.04

1.92

0.73

1.28

1.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.19

0.35

0.14

0.24

0.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

68.69

84.84

55.93

72.55

79.78

PBDTM(%)

46.96

68.43

37.28

54.25

59.3

PATM(%)

33.22

48.48

20.62

40.37

43.61

