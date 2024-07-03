Comfort Fincap Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.13
3.96
3.54
3.17
3.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.13
3.96
3.54
3.17
3.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.06
0.04
0.01
0.01
Total Income
3.12
4.02
3.58
3.18
3.77
Total Expenditure
0.97
0.66
1.6
0.88
0.77
PBIDT
2.15
3.36
1.98
2.3
3
Interest
0.69
0.65
0.66
0.58
0.77
PBDT
1.47
2.71
1.32
1.72
2.23
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.37
0.44
0.41
0.34
0.41
Deferred Tax
0.04
0.32
0.16
0.08
0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
1.04
1.92
0.73
1.28
1.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.04
1.92
0.73
1.28
1.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.04
1.92
0.73
1.28
1.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.19
0.35
0.14
0.24
0.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
68.69
84.84
55.93
72.55
79.78
PBDTM(%)
46.96
68.43
37.28
54.25
59.3
PATM(%)
33.22
48.48
20.62
40.37
43.61
