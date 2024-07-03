Conart Engineers Ltd Summary

Conart Engineers Ltd was originally Incorporated in Dec.73 as Conart Builders Pvt Ltd. The company was renamed Conart Engineers in 1992. It was promoted by Vinod S Sura, Ramesh S Sura and Jitendra S Sura. Under them, the firm has undergone a phenomenal growth. Its successful conversion to a Public Limited Company in 1992 opened further avenues for progress.The Company is primarily in the business of industrial civil construction projects for the textile, pharmaceutical, heavy engineering, chemical industries, commercial complexes, multi-storey buildings, effluent treatment systems, etc, which involve civil and structural work, sanitary and plumbing work, etc.In Apr.94, the Company came out with a public issue to finance its expansion and for the manufacture of pre-casting blocks. It commercialised the production of flyash bricks. Thereafter, a Wind Mill Plant with generating capacity of 200 KW was procured on 1996 and the operations resumed in 1996. The manufacturing unit of bricks from flyash commenced its commercial operations 1996 and the production was suspended due to lack of demand on 1996.In 1999-2000, the company got into agreement with Kirby Building Systems India Ltd., as Certified Builder for supply and erection of their Pre-engineered buildings to capture the rising market of pre-engineered buildings. The company has successfully implemented the ISO 9002, the quality managment system certified by I.C.S. which is accredited by Joint Accreditation System of Australia and New Zealand.