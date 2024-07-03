iifl-logo-icon 1
Conart Engineers Ltd Share Price

309.55
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open338.45
  • Day's High338.45
  • 52 Wk High347.8
  • Prev. Close325.8
  • Day's Low309.55
  • 52 Wk Low 62
  • Turnover (lac)24.57
  • P/E28.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value97.78
  • EPS11.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)97.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Conart Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

338.45

Prev. Close

325.8

Turnover(Lac.)

24.57

Day's High

338.45

Day's Low

309.55

52 Week's High

347.8

52 Week's Low

62

Book Value

97.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

97.2

P/E

28.93

EPS

11.26

Divi. Yield

0

Conart Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

Conart Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Conart Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.55%

Non-Promoter- 55.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Conart Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.14

3.14

3.14

3.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.89

22.14

19.92

18.22

Net Worth

29.03

25.28

23.06

21.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

21.7

22.51

20.43

20.75

yoy growth (%)

-3.56

10.16

-1.53

8.58

Raw materials

-8.61

-6.78

-7.75

-7.55

As % of sales

39.67

30.14

37.97

36.38

Employee costs

-1.32

-1.5

-1.29

-1.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.4

1.62

1.91

1.63

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.48

-0.51

-0.5

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.42

-0.62

-0.51

Working capital

-0.44

-0.89

2.3

1.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.56

10.16

-1.53

8.58

Op profit growth

-50.81

-4.85

15.26

170.44

EBIT growth

-14.95

-14.55

18.25

37.12

Net profit growth

-13.84

-6.52

15.27

-0.57

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Conart Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Conart Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jitendra S Sura

Executive Director (Fin) & CFO

Jimish J Sura

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepti Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nirmal Parikh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mr. Jignesh Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Vakil

Non Executive Director

Pooja Sura

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Conart Engineers Ltd

Summary

Conart Engineers Ltd was originally Incorporated in Dec.73 as Conart Builders Pvt Ltd. The company was renamed Conart Engineers in 1992. It was promoted by Vinod S Sura, Ramesh S Sura and Jitendra S Sura. Under them, the firm has undergone a phenomenal growth. Its successful conversion to a Public Limited Company in 1992 opened further avenues for progress.The Company is primarily in the business of industrial civil construction projects for the textile, pharmaceutical, heavy engineering, chemical industries, commercial complexes, multi-storey buildings, effluent treatment systems, etc, which involve civil and structural work, sanitary and plumbing work, etc.In Apr.94, the Company came out with a public issue to finance its expansion and for the manufacture of pre-casting blocks. It commercialised the production of flyash bricks. Thereafter, a Wind Mill Plant with generating capacity of 200 KW was procured on 1996 and the operations resumed in 1996. The manufacturing unit of bricks from flyash commenced its commercial operations 1996 and the production was suspended due to lack of demand on 1996.In 1999-2000, the company got into agreement with Kirby Building Systems India Ltd., as Certified Builder for supply and erection of their Pre-engineered buildings to capture the rising market of pre-engineered buildings. The company has successfully implemented the ISO 9002, the quality managment system certified by I.C.S. which is accredited by Joint Accreditation System of Australi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Conart Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Conart Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹309.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Conart Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Conart Engineers Ltd is ₹97.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Conart Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Conart Engineers Ltd is 28.93 and 3.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Conart Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Conart Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Conart Engineers Ltd is ₹62 and ₹347.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Conart Engineers Ltd?

Conart Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.69%, 3 Years at 98.35%, 1 Year at 367.57%, 6 Month at 100.55%, 3 Month at 100.37% and 1 Month at 40.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Conart Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Conart Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.45 %

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.