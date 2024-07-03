Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹338.45
Prev. Close₹325.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.57
Day's High₹338.45
Day's Low₹309.55
52 Week's High₹347.8
52 Week's Low₹62
Book Value₹97.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97.2
P/E28.93
EPS11.26
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.14
3.14
3.14
3.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.89
22.14
19.92
18.22
Net Worth
29.03
25.28
23.06
21.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
21.7
22.51
20.43
20.75
yoy growth (%)
-3.56
10.16
-1.53
8.58
Raw materials
-8.61
-6.78
-7.75
-7.55
As % of sales
39.67
30.14
37.97
36.38
Employee costs
-1.32
-1.5
-1.29
-1.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.4
1.62
1.91
1.63
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.48
-0.51
-0.5
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.42
-0.62
-0.51
Working capital
-0.44
-0.89
2.3
1.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.56
10.16
-1.53
8.58
Op profit growth
-50.81
-4.85
15.26
170.44
EBIT growth
-14.95
-14.55
18.25
37.12
Net profit growth
-13.84
-6.52
15.27
-0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jitendra S Sura
Executive Director (Fin) & CFO
Jimish J Sura
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepti Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nirmal Parikh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mr. Jignesh Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Vakil
Non Executive Director
Pooja Sura
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Conart Engineers Ltd
Summary
Conart Engineers Ltd was originally Incorporated in Dec.73 as Conart Builders Pvt Ltd. The company was renamed Conart Engineers in 1992. It was promoted by Vinod S Sura, Ramesh S Sura and Jitendra S Sura. Under them, the firm has undergone a phenomenal growth. Its successful conversion to a Public Limited Company in 1992 opened further avenues for progress.The Company is primarily in the business of industrial civil construction projects for the textile, pharmaceutical, heavy engineering, chemical industries, commercial complexes, multi-storey buildings, effluent treatment systems, etc, which involve civil and structural work, sanitary and plumbing work, etc.In Apr.94, the Company came out with a public issue to finance its expansion and for the manufacture of pre-casting blocks. It commercialised the production of flyash bricks. Thereafter, a Wind Mill Plant with generating capacity of 200 KW was procured on 1996 and the operations resumed in 1996. The manufacturing unit of bricks from flyash commenced its commercial operations 1996 and the production was suspended due to lack of demand on 1996.In 1999-2000, the company got into agreement with Kirby Building Systems India Ltd., as Certified Builder for supply and erection of their Pre-engineered buildings to capture the rising market of pre-engineered buildings. The company has successfully implemented the ISO 9002, the quality managment system certified by I.C.S. which is accredited by Joint Accreditation System of Australi
Read More
The Conart Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹309.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Conart Engineers Ltd is ₹97.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Conart Engineers Ltd is 28.93 and 3.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Conart Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Conart Engineers Ltd is ₹62 and ₹347.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Conart Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.69%, 3 Years at 98.35%, 1 Year at 367.57%, 6 Month at 100.55%, 3 Month at 100.37% and 1 Month at 40.83%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.