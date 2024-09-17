Approved the draft of Notice of 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, the 16 September, 2024 at 3.00 PM via Video Conference / Other Audio Visual Means, for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Resolutions have been passed by the Shareholders at 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday the 16th September, 2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Vakil as an Independent Director of the Company 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Jitendra Sura as Managing Director of the Company for three years w.e.f. 1st November, 2024 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Jimish Sura as Executive Director - Finance & CFO of the Company for three years w.e.f. 1st November, 2024 4. Appointment of Mrs. Pooja Sura as Non-executive Director on the Board of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024)