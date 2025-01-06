iifl-logo-icon 1
Conart Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

309.55
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Conart Engineers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.4

1.62

1.91

1.63

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.48

-0.51

-0.5

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.42

-0.62

-0.51

Working capital

-0.44

-0.89

2.3

1.25

Other operating items

Operating

0.15

-0.17

3.07

1.85

Capital expenditure

-0.45

2.13

-0.17

0.74

Free cash flow

-0.3

1.95

2.9

2.59

Equity raised

31.83

26.54

23.33

21.08

Investing

5.17

1.16

0.02

-0.29

Financing

-0.07

-0.12

-0.11

0.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.62

29.54

26.14

23.61

