Conart Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.4
1.62
1.91
1.63
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.48
-0.51
-0.5
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.42
-0.62
-0.51
Working capital
-0.44
-0.89
2.3
1.25
Other operating items
Operating
0.15
-0.17
3.07
1.85
Capital expenditure
-0.45
2.13
-0.17
0.74
Free cash flow
-0.3
1.95
2.9
2.59
Equity raised
31.83
26.54
23.33
21.08
Investing
5.17
1.16
0.02
-0.29
Financing
-0.07
-0.12
-0.11
0.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
36.62
29.54
26.14
23.61
