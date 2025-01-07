Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
21.7
22.51
20.43
20.75
yoy growth (%)
-3.56
10.16
-1.53
8.58
Raw materials
-8.61
-6.78
-7.75
-7.55
As % of sales
39.67
30.14
37.97
36.38
Employee costs
-1.32
-1.5
-1.29
-1.32
As % of sales
6.09
6.7
6.32
6.37
Other costs
-10.86
-12.38
-9.45
-10.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.06
54.99
46.25
49.17
Operating profit
0.9
1.83
1.92
1.67
OPM
4.15
8.15
9.44
8.06
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.48
-0.51
-0.5
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
Other income
0.96
0.32
0.54
0.49
Profit before tax
1.4
1.62
1.91
1.63
Taxes
-0.37
-0.42
-0.62
-0.51
Tax rate
-26.54
-26.03
-32.77
-31.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.03
1.2
1.28
1.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.03
1.2
1.28
1.11
yoy growth (%)
-13.84
-6.52
15.27
-0.57
NPM
4.76
5.33
6.29
5.37
