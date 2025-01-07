iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Conart Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

299
(-3.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Conart Engineers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

21.7

22.51

20.43

20.75

yoy growth (%)

-3.56

10.16

-1.53

8.58

Raw materials

-8.61

-6.78

-7.75

-7.55

As % of sales

39.67

30.14

37.97

36.38

Employee costs

-1.32

-1.5

-1.29

-1.32

As % of sales

6.09

6.7

6.32

6.37

Other costs

-10.86

-12.38

-9.45

-10.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.06

54.99

46.25

49.17

Operating profit

0.9

1.83

1.92

1.67

OPM

4.15

8.15

9.44

8.06

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.48

-0.51

-0.5

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

Other income

0.96

0.32

0.54

0.49

Profit before tax

1.4

1.62

1.91

1.63

Taxes

-0.37

-0.42

-0.62

-0.51

Tax rate

-26.54

-26.03

-32.77

-31.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.03

1.2

1.28

1.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.03

1.2

1.28

1.11

yoy growth (%)

-13.84

-6.52

15.27

-0.57

NPM

4.76

5.33

6.29

5.37

Conart Engineers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Conart Engineers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.