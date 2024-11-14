Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

CONART ENGINEERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The company informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on 14.11.2021 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting. The board of Directors has approved and taken on record the unaudited provisional financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with duly carried on Limited Review by statutory auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

CONART ENGINEERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ? Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. ? Re-appointment of Mr. Jitendra Sura (DIN : 00480172) as Managing Director ? Re-appointment of Mr. Jimish Sura as executive director & CFO ? Re-appointment of Ms. Deepti Sharma (DIN : 03630613) as an Independent Director of the Company to hold office for a second term ? Adoption of New set of Memorandum of Association of the Company ? Adoption of New set of Articles of Association ? Sub-division (Stock Split) of equity shares of the Company for Rs.10/-(Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs.5/-(Rupees Five only) each ? Approval for Alteration of Capital Clause in Memorandum of Association ? Approval for Alteration of Object Clause in Memorandum of Association ? To fix date and time of annual general meeting ? To close the register of member and share transfer book submission of outcome of board meeting held on 13.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024) Revised outcome outcome of the board meeting for AGM, Adoption of New MOA and AOA, Alteration of capital and object clause of Memorandum, split of shares, closure of register of members and share transfer books (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

CONART ENGINEERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Intimation regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024.The Meeting of the Board commenced at 10.30 am and concluded at 12.15 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024