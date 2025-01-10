Concord Control Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.98
5.71
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.44
15.52
7.27
4.63
Net Worth
46.42
21.23
7.47
4.83
Minority Interest
Debt
2.74
2.69
3.13
3.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
49.16
23.92
10.6
8.05
Fixed Assets
3.13
2.08
2.1
1.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.51
1.57
0.37
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.3
0.2
0.09
0
Networking Capital
17.52
10.94
8.01
6.57
Inventories
3.28
2.55
5.2
2.13
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.93
8.99
2.96
7.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.62
5.29
3.97
1.35
Sundry Creditors
-4.58
-2.26
-2.53
-3.22
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.73
-3.63
-1.59
-1.21
Cash
23.7
9.12
0.04
0.04
Total Assets
49.16
23.91
10.61
8.06
No Record Found
