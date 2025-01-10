iifl-logo-icon 1
Concord Control Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

1,597.95
(0.02%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.98

5.71

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.44

15.52

7.27

4.63

Net Worth

46.42

21.23

7.47

4.83

Minority Interest

Debt

2.74

2.69

3.13

3.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

49.16

23.92

10.6

8.05

Fixed Assets

3.13

2.08

2.1

1.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.51

1.57

0.37

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.3

0.2

0.09

0

Networking Capital

17.52

10.94

8.01

6.57

Inventories

3.28

2.55

5.2

2.13

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

14.93

8.99

2.96

7.52

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.62

5.29

3.97

1.35

Sundry Creditors

-4.58

-2.26

-2.53

-3.22

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.73

-3.63

-1.59

-1.21

Cash

23.7

9.12

0.04

0.04

Total Assets

49.16

23.91

10.61

8.06

