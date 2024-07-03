Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,642
Prev. Close₹1,665.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹91.98
Day's High₹1,728
Day's Low₹1,642
52 Week's High₹2,062.05
52 Week's Low₹538
Book Value₹153.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,078.2
P/E82.67
EPS20.7
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.98
5.71
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.44
15.52
7.27
4.63
Net Worth
46.42
21.23
7.47
4.83
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
65.52
49.35
31.7
17.53
15.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.52
49.35
31.7
17.53
15.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.09
0.27
0.04
0.08
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Govind Prasad Lath
Joint Managing Director
Nitin Jain
Joint Managing Director
Gaurav Lath
Director
Mahima Jain
Independent Director
Harsh Sachdev
Independent Director
Harsh Yadav
Reports by Concord Control Systems Ltd
Summary
Concord Control Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Concord Control Systems Private Limited on January 19, 2011. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Concord Control Systems Limited dated August 26, 2022, issued by Registrar of Companies. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of coach related and electrification products for Indian Railways and other Railway Contractors. It manufacture products required in railway coaches like Inter-Vehicular Coupler, Emergency Lighting System, Brushless DC carriage fan, Exhaust fans, Cable Jackets, Bellows etc. and products required in electrification of coaches and Broad Gauge network of Indian Railways like: Battery Charger 200 AH, Battery Charger 40 AH, Tensile Testing Machine. The Company started its operations in the year 2011 when it got approval to manufacture and supply battery charger in traction system of railway electrification. It further expanded business in manufacturing products fitted in coaches of Indian Railways in the year 2013 and got approved for Emergency Light Unit in coaches for passenger safety. Thereafter, in the year 2014, it received RDSO approval for manufacturing and supply of Tensile Load Testing Machine for Porcelain & Composite Insulators before installation electrical lines. Eventually, Company got approval to Supply Brushless Dc Carriage Fans when it changed
The Concord Control Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1711.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Concord Control Systems Ltd is ₹1078.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Concord Control Systems Ltd is 82.67 and 11.18 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Concord Control Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Concord Control Systems Ltd is ₹538 and ₹2062.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Concord Control Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 145.68%, 1 Year at 106.01%, 6 Month at 38.57%, 3 Month at -9.19% and 1 Month at -4.93%.
