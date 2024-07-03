Summary

Concord Control Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Concord Control Systems Private Limited on January 19, 2011. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Concord Control Systems Limited dated August 26, 2022, issued by Registrar of Companies. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of coach related and electrification products for Indian Railways and other Railway Contractors. It manufacture products required in railway coaches like Inter-Vehicular Coupler, Emergency Lighting System, Brushless DC carriage fan, Exhaust fans, Cable Jackets, Bellows etc. and products required in electrification of coaches and Broad Gauge network of Indian Railways like: Battery Charger 200 AH, Battery Charger 40 AH, Tensile Testing Machine. The Company started its operations in the year 2011 when it got approval to manufacture and supply battery charger in traction system of railway electrification. It further expanded business in manufacturing products fitted in coaches of Indian Railways in the year 2013 and got approved for Emergency Light Unit in coaches for passenger safety. Thereafter, in the year 2014, it received RDSO approval for manufacturing and supply of Tensile Load Testing Machine for Porcelain & Composite Insulators before installation electrical lines. Eventually, Company got approval to Supply Brushless Dc Carriage Fans when it changed

Read More