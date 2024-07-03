iifl-logo-icon 1
Concord Control Systems Ltd Share Price

1,711.3
(2.73%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,642
  • Day's High1,728
  • 52 Wk High2,062.05
  • Prev. Close1,665.8
  • Day's Low1,642
  • 52 Wk Low 538
  • Turnover (lac)91.98
  • P/E82.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value153.04
  • EPS20.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,078.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Concord Control Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Concord Control Systems Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Concord Control Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Concord Control Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:29 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.45%

Institutions: 0.45%

Non-Institutions: 28.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Concord Control Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.98

5.71

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.44

15.52

7.27

4.63

Net Worth

46.42

21.23

7.47

4.83

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

65.52

49.35

31.7

17.53

15.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.52

49.35

31.7

17.53

15.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.09

0.27

0.04

0.08

0.02

Concord Control Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Concord Control Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Govind Prasad Lath

Joint Managing Director

Nitin Jain

Joint Managing Director

Gaurav Lath

Director

Mahima Jain

Independent Director

Harsh Sachdev

Independent Director

Harsh Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Concord Control Systems Ltd

Summary

Concord Control Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Concord Control Systems Private Limited on January 19, 2011. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Concord Control Systems Limited dated August 26, 2022, issued by Registrar of Companies. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of coach related and electrification products for Indian Railways and other Railway Contractors. It manufacture products required in railway coaches like Inter-Vehicular Coupler, Emergency Lighting System, Brushless DC carriage fan, Exhaust fans, Cable Jackets, Bellows etc. and products required in electrification of coaches and Broad Gauge network of Indian Railways like: Battery Charger 200 AH, Battery Charger 40 AH, Tensile Testing Machine. The Company started its operations in the year 2011 when it got approval to manufacture and supply battery charger in traction system of railway electrification. It further expanded business in manufacturing products fitted in coaches of Indian Railways in the year 2013 and got approved for Emergency Light Unit in coaches for passenger safety. Thereafter, in the year 2014, it received RDSO approval for manufacturing and supply of Tensile Load Testing Machine for Porcelain & Composite Insulators before installation electrical lines. Eventually, Company got approval to Supply Brushless Dc Carriage Fans when it changed
Company FAQs

What is the Concord Control Systems Ltd share price today?

The Concord Control Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1711.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Control Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Concord Control Systems Ltd is ₹1078.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Concord Control Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Concord Control Systems Ltd is 82.67 and 11.18 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Concord Control Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Concord Control Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Concord Control Systems Ltd is ₹538 and ₹2062.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Concord Control Systems Ltd?

Concord Control Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 145.68%, 1 Year at 106.01%, 6 Month at 38.57%, 3 Month at -9.19% and 1 Month at -4.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Concord Control Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Concord Control Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.63 %
Institutions - 0.46 %
Public - 28.92 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

