Concord Control Systems Ltd Summary

Concord Control Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Concord Control Systems Private Limited on January 19, 2011. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Concord Control Systems Limited dated August 26, 2022, issued by Registrar of Companies. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of coach related and electrification products for Indian Railways and other Railway Contractors. It manufacture products required in railway coaches like Inter-Vehicular Coupler, Emergency Lighting System, Brushless DC carriage fan, Exhaust fans, Cable Jackets, Bellows etc. and products required in electrification of coaches and Broad Gauge network of Indian Railways like: Battery Charger 200 AH, Battery Charger 40 AH, Tensile Testing Machine. The Company started its operations in the year 2011 when it got approval to manufacture and supply battery charger in traction system of railway electrification. It further expanded business in manufacturing products fitted in coaches of Indian Railways in the year 2013 and got approved for Emergency Light Unit in coaches for passenger safety. Thereafter, in the year 2014, it received RDSO approval for manufacturing and supply of Tensile Load Testing Machine for Porcelain & Composite Insulators before installation electrical lines. Eventually, Company got approval to Supply Brushless Dc Carriage Fans when it changed technology of fans from normal DC to Brushless DC. Currently, it has two manufacturing units situated at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh with total size admeasuring to over 1880 sq. mtrs. The unit has a well-equipped laboratory, modern technology and testing equipments to ensure that products confirm with the predetermined standards. Besides, it has a research and development team dedicated towards developing new products or improving existing products. R&D capabilities include product engineering, product simulation, prototyping and testing which are mainly undertaken at their manufacturing facilities. With R&D capabilities, it is currently developing several new products and is in the process of developing product prototype of Control and Relay Panels. The Company is an approved vendor by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) to manufacture and supply these products for the Indian Railways.In 2019-20, the Company acquired 67% stake in Drivetrain Solutions Private Limited and became its Subsidiary Company. It acquired 50% stake in Rangetech Systems India Private Limited and became its Associate Company. Further, during the year it acquired 25% stake in Rangetech Systems India Private Limited and became its Subsidiary Company.In 2022, the Company acquired 24.98% stake in Rangetech Systems India Private Limited by purchasing equity shares from existing shareholder. It started their operations of Factory Unit II at Chinhat Industrial Area, in Lucknow, U.P. The Company made a public issue by issuing 15,12,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each and by raising capital of Rs 8.31 Crore through Fresh Issue in September, 2022.The Company has acquired 26% stake in Progata India Pvt. Ltd. on May 23, 2023 and 50% stake in Concord Lab to Market Innovations Pvt. Ltd,. making them the Associates of the Company in 2024. With effect from January 5, 2024, Drivetrain Solutions Private Limited and Rengetech System India Private Limited have ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company.