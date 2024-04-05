|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, April 05, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company is providing e-voting facility (remote e-voting and e-voting at the EGM) for its EGM scheduled to be held on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 12:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024) EGM 29/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.04.2024) This is to inform you that the first Extra Ordinary General Meeting of FY 2024-25 (01/2024-25) of Concord Control Systems Limited was held today on April 29, 2024 through Video Conferencing / other Audio Visual Means facility to transact the special businesses mentioned in the Notice dated April 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024) Submission of Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report pertaining to 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of FY 2024-25 of Concord Control Systems Limited held on Monday, April 29, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (Lusting regulations). We are pleased to inform that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of FY 2024-25 (01//2024-25) of Concord Control Systems Limited were duly passed by the members of the Company with requisite majority. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.