Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, April 05, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company is providing e-voting facility (remote e-voting and e-voting at the EGM) for its EGM scheduled to be held on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 12:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024) EGM 29/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.04.2024) This is to inform you that the first Extra Ordinary General Meeting of FY 2024-25 (01/2024-25) of Concord Control Systems Limited was held today on April 29, 2024 through Video Conferencing / other Audio Visual Means facility to transact the special businesses mentioned in the Notice dated April 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024) Submission of Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report pertaining to 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of FY 2024-25 of Concord Control Systems Limited held on Monday, April 29, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (Lusting regulations). We are pleased to inform that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of FY 2024-25 (01//2024-25) of Concord Control Systems Limited were duly passed by the members of the Company with requisite majority. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)