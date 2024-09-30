Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Concord Control Systems Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today on Monday, September 02, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved: 1. APPROVED THE PROPOSAL FOR THE ISSUE OF 3,18,472 EQUITY SHARES TO THE PUBLIC(NON-PROMOTER) CATEGORY OF THE COMPANY ON A PREFERENTIAL BASIS: The Board has approved the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company for approval of the Shareholders for the aforesaid Preferential Issue of Equity shares along with other agenda items scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. through video conferencing or other audio-visual means. The Notice of Annual General Meeting will be filed separately in due course of time as provided under the law. This is to inform that the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Concord Control Systems Limited was held today on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:30 am through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility and in this regards businesses mentioned in the Notice dated September 02, 2024 convening the AGM were transacted thereat. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the details / results of the voting (e-voting & voting during AGM) held on September 30, 2024 in the prescribed format along with the Scrutinizers Report dated September 30, 2024 issued by Mr. Amit Gupta of M/s. Amit Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary appointed as Scrutinizer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)