Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Concord Control Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Half Year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024.

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Concord Control Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of Issue of Equity Shares by way of a preferential allotment. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Monday, September 02, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved: 1. APPROVED THE PROPOSAL FOR THE ISSUE OF 3,18,472 EQUITY SHARES TO THE PUBLIC(NON-PROMOTER) CATEGORY OF THE COMPANY ON A PREFERENTIAL BASIS: The Board has approved the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company for approval of the Shareholders for the aforesaid Preferential Issue of Equity shares along with other agenda items scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. through video conferencing or other audio-visual means. On September 12, 2024, the Company has considered and approved the further grant of loan/ Inter Company Deposit of upto Rs. 15,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores only) to its Subsidiary Company - Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited.

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 3 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on June 03, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved, the further grant of loan / Inter Company Deposit of up to Rs. 10 Cr. in one or more tranches to its subsidiary company -Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

Concord Control Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Half Year and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report of the Auditors thereon. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Half Year and the Year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Audited Report thereon.

Board Meeting 19 May 2024 19 May 2024

The Board of Directors of Concord Control Systems Limited at their meeting held on Sunday, May 19, 2024, considered and approved the grant of Loan / Inter Company Deposit of upto Rs. 5,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crores only) in one or more tranches to its Subsidiary Company - Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited. The Company holds 90% Equity Shareholding in Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited.

Board Meeting 5 May 2024 5 May 2024

The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Sunday, May 05, 2024, considered and approved the further investment of upto Rs. 5.50 Crores in its Subsidiary Company Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited, having its Registered office in Bangalore by subscribing in the Right Issue of Equity Shares made by the Company in one or more tranches from time to time. The Board had previously approved the acquisition of 66.66% equity shareholding for consideration of Rs. 7 crores on May 02, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 10:00 AM and concluded at 11:30 AM.

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 2 May 2024

The Board of Directors of Concord Control Systems Limited at their meeting held on 02 May, 2024 have approved the investment to acquire 66.66% Equity Shares of Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited (ARC) (target entity/ company) having its Registered Office in Bangalore, against the consideration of Rs. 700 Lakhs. With the Proposed Acquisition, the target company shall become Subsidiary Company of Concord Control Systems Limited.

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, April 05, 2024.

