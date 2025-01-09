Containe Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.24
6.24
4.25
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.28
2.21
0.49
0.12
Net Worth
9.52
8.45
4.74
1.12
Minority Interest
Debt
6.89
4.28
2.38
5.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
16.41
12.74
7.13
6.62
Fixed Assets
2.48
2.5
2.52
2.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
12.59
9.26
4.58
4.04
Inventories
9.42
5.96
4.16
3.51
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.14
3.46
0.81
0.56
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.35
2.49
0.48
0.56
Sundry Creditors
-3.69
-2.24
-0.56
-0.36
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.63
-0.41
-0.31
-0.23
Cash
1.35
0.97
0.03
0
Total Assets
16.42
12.74
7.14
6.61
