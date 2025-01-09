iifl-logo-icon 1
Containe Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

101.7
(-2.59%)
Jan 9, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.24

6.24

4.25

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.28

2.21

0.49

0.12

Net Worth

9.52

8.45

4.74

1.12

Minority Interest

Debt

6.89

4.28

2.38

5.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

16.41

12.74

7.13

6.62

Fixed Assets

2.48

2.5

2.52

2.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

12.59

9.26

4.58

4.04

Inventories

9.42

5.96

4.16

3.51

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.14

3.46

0.81

0.56

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.35

2.49

0.48

0.56

Sundry Creditors

-3.69

-2.24

-0.56

-0.36

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.63

-0.41

-0.31

-0.23

Cash

1.35

0.97

0.03

0

Total Assets

16.42

12.74

7.14

6.61

