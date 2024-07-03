iifl-logo-icon 1
Containe Technologies Ltd Share Price

110
(1.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open108
  • Day's High112.9
  • 52 Wk High145.9
  • Prev. Close108.85
  • Day's Low107
  • 52 Wk Low 61.74
  • Turnover (lac)6.6
  • P/E88.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.19
  • EPS1.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)95.63
  • Div. Yield0
Containe Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

108

Prev. Close

108.85

Turnover(Lac.)

6.6

Day's High

112.9

Day's Low

107

52 Week's High

145.9

52 Week's Low

61.74

Book Value

35.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

95.63

P/E

88.5

EPS

1.23

Divi. Yield

0

Containe Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Containe Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Containe Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:43 AM

06 Jan, 2025|10:43 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 31.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Containe Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.24

6.24

4.25

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.28

2.21

0.49

0.12

Net Worth

9.52

8.45

4.74

1.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

10.01

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

10.01

Other Operating Income

0.13

Other Income

0

View Annually Results

Containe Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Containe Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anand Kumar Seethala

Whole-time Director

Botcha Bhavani

Director

Vijayakumari Botcha

Independent Director

Madhi Doraiswamy

Independent Director

Sunmeet Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

NIKITHA SARDA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Containe Technologies Ltd

Summary

Containe Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Containe Technologies Private Limited on September 16, 2008 at Hyderabad. Further, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Containe Technologies Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated March 21, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad.Founded and promoter by Mr. Anand Kumar Seethala in the year 2008, the Company is engaged in the business of Automobile Safety and GPS solutions in Automobile Sector. The Company manufacture wide range of technology-intensive electronic and mechanical automotive products, which have applications across vehicle segments, including for four-wheeler passenger vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles.The Company has a diversified product portfolio, which is spread across four major verticals. Presently, it is manufacturing electronic Speed Limiting Device (SLD), MOTOREYE & LIMITS Brand Electronic Fuel Regulator & Electronic Pedal Interface, suitable for latest Vehicle of BS-IV Standards to Oldest Vehicles. The Speed Limiting Devices are tested and approved by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune. It is suitable for all types of commercial transport category of vehicles and educational institutions Buses. It is also manufacturing Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD),
Company FAQs

What is the Containe Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Containe Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110 today.

What is the Market Cap of Containe Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Containe Technologies Ltd is ₹95.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Containe Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Containe Technologies Ltd is 88.5 and 3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Containe Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Containe Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Containe Technologies Ltd is ₹61.74 and ₹145.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Containe Technologies Ltd?

Containe Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 67.65%, 1 Year at 4.76%, 6 Month at 32.82%, 3 Month at -22.97% and 1 Month at -1.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Containe Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Containe Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.90 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 31.84 %

