SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹108
Prev. Close₹108.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.6
Day's High₹112.9
Day's Low₹107
52 Week's High₹145.9
52 Week's Low₹61.74
Book Value₹35.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)95.63
P/E88.5
EPS1.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.24
6.24
4.25
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.28
2.21
0.49
0.12
Net Worth
9.52
8.45
4.74
1.12
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
10.01
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
10.01
Other Operating Income
0.13
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anand Kumar Seethala
Whole-time Director
Botcha Bhavani
Director
Vijayakumari Botcha
Independent Director
Madhi Doraiswamy
Independent Director
Sunmeet Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
NIKITHA SARDA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Containe Technologies Ltd
Summary
Containe Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Containe Technologies Private Limited on September 16, 2008 at Hyderabad. Further, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Containe Technologies Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated March 21, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad.Founded and promoter by Mr. Anand Kumar Seethala in the year 2008, the Company is engaged in the business of Automobile Safety and GPS solutions in Automobile Sector. The Company manufacture wide range of technology-intensive electronic and mechanical automotive products, which have applications across vehicle segments, including for four-wheeler passenger vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles.The Company has a diversified product portfolio, which is spread across four major verticals. Presently, it is manufacturing electronic Speed Limiting Device (SLD), MOTOREYE & LIMITS Brand Electronic Fuel Regulator & Electronic Pedal Interface, suitable for latest Vehicle of BS-IV Standards to Oldest Vehicles. The Speed Limiting Devices are tested and approved by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune. It is suitable for all types of commercial transport category of vehicles and educational institutions Buses. It is also manufacturing Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD),
The Containe Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Containe Technologies Ltd is ₹95.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Containe Technologies Ltd is 88.5 and 3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Containe Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Containe Technologies Ltd is ₹61.74 and ₹145.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Containe Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 67.65%, 1 Year at 4.76%, 6 Month at 32.82%, 3 Month at -22.97% and 1 Month at -1.58%.
