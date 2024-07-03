Summary

Containe Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Containe Technologies Private Limited on September 16, 2008 at Hyderabad. Further, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Containe Technologies Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated March 21, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad.Founded and promoter by Mr. Anand Kumar Seethala in the year 2008, the Company is engaged in the business of Automobile Safety and GPS solutions in Automobile Sector. The Company manufacture wide range of technology-intensive electronic and mechanical automotive products, which have applications across vehicle segments, including for four-wheeler passenger vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles.The Company has a diversified product portfolio, which is spread across four major verticals. Presently, it is manufacturing electronic Speed Limiting Device (SLD), MOTOREYE & LIMITS Brand Electronic Fuel Regulator & Electronic Pedal Interface, suitable for latest Vehicle of BS-IV Standards to Oldest Vehicles. The Speed Limiting Devices are tested and approved by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune. It is suitable for all types of commercial transport category of vehicles and educational institutions Buses. It is also manufacturing Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD),

