Containe Technologies Ltd Summary

Containe Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Containe Technologies Private Limited on September 16, 2008 at Hyderabad. Further, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Containe Technologies Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated March 21, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad.Founded and promoter by Mr. Anand Kumar Seethala in the year 2008, the Company is engaged in the business of Automobile Safety and GPS solutions in Automobile Sector. The Company manufacture wide range of technology-intensive electronic and mechanical automotive products, which have applications across vehicle segments, including for four-wheeler passenger vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles.The Company has a diversified product portfolio, which is spread across four major verticals. Presently, it is manufacturing electronic Speed Limiting Device (SLD), MOTOREYE & LIMITS Brand Electronic Fuel Regulator & Electronic Pedal Interface, suitable for latest Vehicle of BS-IV Standards to Oldest Vehicles. The Speed Limiting Devices are tested and approved by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune. It is suitable for all types of commercial transport category of vehicles and educational institutions Buses. It is also manufacturing Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD), TRANOPRO Brand, suitable for all types of vehicles. The Vehicle Location Tracking Devices are tested and approved by International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).The Company has 1 manufacturing unit at Marriguda, Secunderabad, Hyderabad. It employ an extensive and stringent qualitycontrol mechanism at each stage of manufacturing process in these facilities to ensure that their finished product conformsto exact requirements of Central Motor Vehicle (CMV) Rules, Government of India. Their products are mainly sold through distributors and dealers. For this, it appoints Distributors in various states and the distributors appoint dealers under them. It supplies products to the distributors and in turn distributors supplies the products to dealers. With this, the Company has built strong and long-standing relationships with distributors by aligning the offerings with their business needs.The Company has a dedicated R&D facility to research and develop new indigenous products, which enables to customize products as per customer requirements. The R&D Team is working continuously in advancing the SLD technology centered on the latest generation of ECM (Electronic Control Module) of BSVI Vehicles Models and new IOT Revolutionary Specialty of Variable Speed Limiting Devices Development, and Intelligent Transport Management Systems (ITMS) which has tremendous demand due to mandatory installation by State Governments.The Company came out with a Public Issue during September, 2022 by raising Rs. 2.616 crores through Fresh Issue.