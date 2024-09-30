|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith summary of proceedings of 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, the 30th Day of September 2024 at 1:00 P.M and concluded at 1:40 P.M (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Submission of Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report pertaining to the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
