Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Containe Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 A and take note of the Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024. This is in continuation to our letter dated 14.11.2024 where by the company has submitted the unaudited financial results (Standalone) and limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on thursday, 14.11.2024. However, we have noticed that during the printing process the figures reported were shuffled under column 6 months ended 30.09.2024 are being presented incorrectly. As a corrective measure we are attaching the revised version of the unaudited financial results (standalone) and limited review report for the half-year ended 30.09.2024. We would like to clarify that this error does not impact on the reported figures for profit and turnover and these remains unchanged. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

The Board of Directors have approved the allotment of 24,50,000 Equity Share Warrants on Preferential Basis at an issue price of Rs.86/- per warrant including a premium of Rs. 76/- per share for each warrant with a right to the Warrant holder to apply for and be allotted 1 Equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment of warrants.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Containe Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. A proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches through permissible mode(s) and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issuance of any instruments or securities through private placement preferential issue rights issue qualified institutions placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board subject to such approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2. To fix the date time and venue of the 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and approve draft notice of AGM. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today, viz. Thursday, 5th September 2024 has considered and approved: 1. Raising of funds: Subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing AGM and such other approvals, as may be applicable, the Board has approved to offer, issue and allot up to 24,50,000 Equity Share warrants, each exercisable into, or exchangeable for, 1 fully paid-up equity share of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Warrants) at a price of Rs. 86/- each payable in cash, aggregating up to Rs. 21,07,00,000 /- to identified persons, by way of a preferential issue 2. Convening of the 16th AGM of the Company on Monday, 30th September 2024. 3. The Notice convening the 16th AGM along with Annual Report including the Annexures for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 4. Appointment of Mrs. Rashida Hatim Adenwala, Practicing Company Secretary to act as Scrutinizer for remote e-voting and e-voting at AGM at the ensuing AGM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Containe Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 at 02:30 PM to consider inter-alia the following: 1. Approve the Audited Financial Results for both the half year and financial year ended as on 31st March 2024; 2. Take note of the Audit Report received from the Auditor for the financial year ended as on 31st March 2024; 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company have inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results .we hereby enclose the following: 1) Statement of Audited Financial Results for the half and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2) Statement of Assets & liabilities for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; 3) Statement of Cash Flow for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; 4) Audit Report on the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; 5) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. Statement of Audited Results along with the annexures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024