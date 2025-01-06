Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
6.08
-1.22
-1.87
4.13
Other operating items
Operating
6.08
-1.22
-1.87
4.13
Capital expenditure
0
6.01
0
-0.11
Free cash flow
6.08
4.79
-1.87
4.01
Equity raised
252.99
224.21
241.12
269.98
Investing
-1.03
31.53
-41.34
-4.03
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.99
Net in cash
258.03
260.53
197.91
270.96
