Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Share Price

54.2
(-3.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:14 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open56.09
  • Day's High58.8
  • 52 Wk High77.85
  • Prev. Close56.09
  • Day's Low53.8
  • 52 Wk Low 36.9
  • Turnover (lac)21.51
  • P/E9.85
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value48.72
  • EPS5.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)218.44
  • Div. Yield0.72
View All Historical Data


Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE



Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.71%

Institutions: 0.71%

Non-Institutions: 24.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.06

8.06

8.06

8.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

175.46

141.51

133.95

119.04

Net Worth

183.52

149.57

142.01

127.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

6.08

-1.22

-1.87

4.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0



Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Navinchandra B Doshi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

MEETA SAMIR SHETH

Whole Time Director & CFO

Kishor R Mehta

Independent Director

Sheela R Kamdar

Independent Director

Niraj A. Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riya Shah

Independent Director

Vinay Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1995, the Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd, is been promoted by the CORAL GROUP. The Company is primarily engaged in two segments viz, Construction, development & maintenance of properties and related services and Investment. Apart from these, the company is concentrated on Financing Activities including for Housing.The Coral Garden Project was commissioned at Deolali in 2003. The Company started the construction of Residential cum Commercial Projects at Ghodbunder Road, Thane during the year 2006-07.
Company FAQs

What is the Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd share price today?

The Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd is ₹218.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd is 9.85 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd is ₹36.9 and ₹77.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd?

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.24%, 3 Years at 11.98%, 1 Year at -4.69%, 6 Month at 5.27%, 3 Month at 4.04% and 1 Month at 16.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.71 %
Public - 24.29 %

