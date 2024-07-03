Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹56.09
Prev. Close₹56.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.51
Day's High₹58.8
Day's Low₹53.8
52 Week's High₹77.85
52 Week's Low₹36.9
Book Value₹48.72
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)218.44
P/E9.85
EPS5.66
Divi. Yield0.72
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.06
8.06
8.06
8.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
175.46
141.51
133.95
119.04
Net Worth
183.52
149.57
142.01
127.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
6.08
-1.22
-1.87
4.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Navinchandra B Doshi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
MEETA SAMIR SHETH
Whole Time Director & CFO
Kishor R Mehta
Independent Director
Sheela R Kamdar
Independent Director
Niraj A. Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riya Shah
Independent Director
Vinay Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1995, the Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd, is been promoted by the CORAL GROUP. The Company is primarily engaged in two segments viz, Construction, development & maintenance of properties and related services and Investment. Apart from these, the company is concentrated on Financing Activities including for Housing.The Coral Garden Project was commissioned at Deolali in 2003. The Company started the construction of Residential cum Commercial Projects at Ghodbunder Road, Thane during the year 2006-07.
Read More
The Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd is ₹218.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd is 9.85 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd is ₹36.9 and ₹77.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.24%, 3 Years at 11.98%, 1 Year at -4.69%, 6 Month at 5.27%, 3 Month at 4.04% and 1 Month at 16.85%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.