Summary

Incorporated in 1995, the Coral India Finance and Housing Ltd, is been promoted by the CORAL GROUP. The Company is primarily engaged in two segments viz, Construction, development & maintenance of properties and related services and Investment. Apart from these, the company is concentrated on Financing Activities including for Housing.The Coral Garden Project was commissioned at Deolali in 2003. The Company started the construction of Residential cum Commercial Projects at Ghodbunder Road, Thane during the year 2006-07.

