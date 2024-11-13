Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

CORAL INDIA FINANCE & HOUSING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In continuation of our intimation dated November 07, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the Listing Regulations read with Schedule III (Part A) of the Listing Regulations, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 13, 2024 have inter alia approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, a copy of the said Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by Hasmukh Shah & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors, are enclosed herewith.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

CORAL INDIA FINANCE & HOUSING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III (PART A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have inter alia approved the items of business as enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III (PART A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have inter alia approved the following items of business: Appointment of Internal Auditor: 1. Appointed M/s. Mansi Nishith Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration No. 160962W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor: 2. Re-appointment of M/s Uma Lodha & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai (CP No. 2593) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

CORAL INDIA FINANCE & HOUSING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Recommend Dividend on equity shares of the Company if any. In continuation of our intimation dated May 22, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III (PART A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today have inter alia approved the following items of business: Financial Results: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company as per IND AS for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Recommendation of Final Dividend: 2. The Board has recommended a final dividend of 20% on equity share of face value of ? 2 each i.e. of ? 0.40 (40 Paise) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024