Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III (PART A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have inter alia approved the items of business as enclosed herewith. Proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, August 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)