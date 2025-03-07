iifl-logo-icon 1
Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd Balance Sheet

20.7
(4.97%)
Mar 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.06

0.07

0.07

0.07

Net Worth

3.36

3.37

3.37

3.37

Minority Interest

Debt

0.06

0.06

0.08

0.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.42

3.43

3.45

3.57

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.46

0.46

0.48

0.6

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.41

0.41

0.43

0.5

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.12

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Cash

0.67

0.67

0.68

0.68

Total Assets

1.13

1.14

1.17

1.29

