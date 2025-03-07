Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.06
0.07
0.07
0.07
Net Worth
3.36
3.37
3.37
3.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0.06
0.06
0.08
0.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.42
3.43
3.45
3.57
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.46
0.46
0.48
0.6
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.41
0.41
0.43
0.5
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.12
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
0.67
0.67
0.68
0.68
Total Assets
1.13
1.14
1.17
1.29
