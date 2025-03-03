Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹18.79
Prev. Close₹17.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹18.79
Day's Low₹18.79
52 Week's High₹18.79
52 Week's Low₹17.46
Book Value₹9.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.2
P/E78.29
EPS0.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.06
0.07
0.07
0.07
Net Worth
3.36
3.37
3.37
3.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
0.08
-0.43
0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.18
0.18
0.16
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
8,309
|37.66
|5,32,382.78
|3,705.81
|0.42
|14,991.41
|1,277.82
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,802
|183.43
|2,85,850.42
|10.69
|0.06
|70.82
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
117.75
|22.93
|1,49,830.42
|1,630.66
|1.31
|6,763.43
|39.82
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
217.15
|248.61
|1,31,100.02
|75.18
|0
|137.37
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
395.7
|7.74
|1,26,690.91
|4,154.92
|3.52
|13,043.69
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Pittala Sukanya
Independent Director
Sunitha Thumu
Non Executive Director
Subramanyam Bommireddy Gari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amandeep Kaur
Managing Director & CFO
Manoj Purushottam Rasania
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd
Summary
Corporate Merchant Bankers Limited was incorporated on August 26, 1994. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India dated February 24, 1998. It is engaged mainly in the business of providing loans and advances to various Corporates. The main objective of the Company is to finance Industrial Enterprises by way of making loans and advances to industrial enterprises in India and to carry out all such activities as may be ancillary to the achievement of main objectives of the Company.M/s Solis Industries Limited was incorporated as a direct subsidiary of the Company in 2016.
The Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd is ₹6.20 Cr. as of 04 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd is 78.29 and 2.00 as of 04 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd is ₹17.46 and ₹18.79 as of 04 Mar ‘25
Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.27%, 3 Years at 7.37%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
