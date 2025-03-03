iifl-logo-icon 1
Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd Share Price

18.79
(4.97%)
Mar 4, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.79
  • Day's High18.79
  • 52 Wk High18.79
  • Prev. Close17.9
  • Day's Low18.79
  • 52 Wk Low 17.46
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E78.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.4
  • EPS0.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd Corporate Action

3 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

05 Mar, 2025
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.98%

Non-Promoter- 40.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.06

0.07

0.07

0.07

Net Worth

3.36

3.37

3.37

3.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

0.08

-0.43

0.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.18

0.18

0.16

0

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

8,309

37.665,32,382.783,705.810.4214,991.411,277.82

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,802

183.432,85,850.4210.690.0670.8251.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

117.75

22.931,49,830.421,630.661.316,763.4339.82

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

217.15

248.611,31,100.0275.180137.3739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

395.7

7.741,26,690.914,154.923.5213,043.69260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Pittala Sukanya

Independent Director

Sunitha Thumu

Non Executive Director

Subramanyam Bommireddy Gari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amandeep Kaur

Managing Director & CFO

Manoj Purushottam Rasania

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd

Summary

Corporate Merchant Bankers Limited was incorporated on August 26, 1994. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India dated February 24, 1998. It is engaged mainly in the business of providing loans and advances to various Corporates. The main objective of the Company is to finance Industrial Enterprises by way of making loans and advances to industrial enterprises in India and to carry out all such activities as may be ancillary to the achievement of main objectives of the Company.M/s Solis Industries Limited was incorporated as a direct subsidiary of the Company in 2016.
Company FAQs

What is the Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd share price today?

The Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd is ₹6.20 Cr. as of 04 Mar ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd is 78.29 and 2.00 as of 04 Mar ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd is ₹17.46 and ₹18.79 as of 04 Mar ‘25

What is the CAGR of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd?

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.27%, 3 Years at 7.37%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.01 %

